Colossal Management Raises $1,114,110 to Benefit The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation | Crowns Alexandra Stanko the 2024 Greatest Baker

CELEBRATING THE 2024 GREATEST BAKER

Alexandra Stanko, a talented home baker from Reno, Nevada, has risen to the top as the 2024 Greatest Baker. From Reno's kitchens to her community's celebrations, Stanko's passion for baking has inspired countless sweet moments. Guided by her great-grandmother's treasured recipes and the artistry of Buddy Valastro's "Cake Boss," Stanko's intricate designs and heartfelt creations have earned her the coveted title. Her dedication and talent have not only won her $20,000 and a feature in Bake from Scratch magazine but also the incredible opportunity to meet her baking idol.

A STAR-STUDDED CELEBRATION

Presenting Host: Buddy Valastro

Known worldwide as the "Cake Boss," Buddy Valastro brought his signature charm and expertise to the competition. Valastro's exclusive workshop and Q&A session were a highlight for competitors, offering unparalleled insight into the art of baking. Now, Alexandra Stanko will witness her dream come true by meeting this legend in person.

The Critic: Brian Hart Hoffman

Brian Hart Hoffman, the esteemed Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Bake from Scratch magazine, joined the festivities as a guest critic. With his passion for empowering bakers, Hoffman provided invaluable mentorship and selected this year's Critic's Pick.

THE CRITIC HAS SPOKEN

Nilah DeLetto-Howard captivated The Critic with her gluten-free Black Forest cake, a masterpiece celebrating inclusive baking. Her innovative approach and dedication to cultural flavors has earned her an appearance in Bake from Scratch magazine.

A SHOUT-OUT TO THE SPONSORS

Carlo's Bakery: Established in 1910 in Hoboken, New Jersey, Carlo's Bakery is renowned for its exquisite cakes and pastries. Led by fourth-generation baker Buddy Valastro, the bakery has grown from a local gem into a global brand.

Silpat and Flexipan: Revolutionizing the baking industry since 1965, Silpat's innovative silicone mats and Flexipan's flexible molds have become essential tools for bakers of all skill levels. In the same spirit of innovation, Flexipan® is the pioneer of nonstick, flexible molds.

ABOUT THE GREATEST BAKER COMPETITION

The Greatest Baker competition brings together thousands of pastry chefs, confectioners, and home bakers to showcase their skills and passion. The annual campaign not only crowns the ultimate baker but also raises awareness and support for The B+ Foundation.

ABOUT BAKE FROM SCRATCH

Bake from Scratch magazine empowers home bakers to create artisanal breads, cakes, pastries, and more. Each issue provides inspiration and education to cultivate your baking skills. The new Greatest Baker will share her work in its pages.

For more information about the Greatest Baker competition, visit https://greatestbaker.com/.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Greatest Baker, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

