Colossal Partners With Rolling Stone to Discover America's Next Top Hitmaker

"Creating the next big hit takes more than just luck," says Colossal CEO Mary Hagen. "Through America's Next Top Hitmaker, we're empowering aspiring musicians to make their mark while supporting a worthy cause."

Colossal is proud to support MusiCares through the America's Next Top Hitmaker competition. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. In 2023, MusiCares launched Humans of Hip Hop (H3) to provide resources tailored to the needs of the hip-hop community.

MusiCares is excited to welcome Busta Rhymes as a pioneer Humans of Hip Hop champion. Busta's support will help amplify H3 and bolster MusiCares' efforts to expand reach and impact in the hip-hop community. The legendary artist recently debuted his album, Blockbusta, at No. 10 on the hip-hop album charts—the rapper's 10th top-ten studio album.

Competitors in America's Next Top Hitmaker will have access to exclusive workshops curated by industry professionals, offering invaluable insights and tips to elevate their craft. From Grammy-nominated keyboardist Joseph Allen Wooten to Emmy Award-winning songwriter and producer Trey Bruce, participants will receive mentorship from the best in the business.

Visit colossal.org/americas-next-top-hitmaker for more information on the competition.

About Colossal:

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like America's Next Top Hitmaker, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

About Rolling Stone:

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone today has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivaled access and authority, reaching a global audience of over 60 million people per month. Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary, and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social, and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits." For more information, visit rollingstone.com.

Media Contact

Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal Management, 6026334163, [email protected], Colossal Management

Twitter

SOURCE Colossal Management, LLC