Colossal Raises $9.5 Million for the James Beard Foundation Through Favorite Chef Competition Since 2023

MEET THE 2024 FAVORITE CHEF

Keyana Jadali, a former lawyer and proud first-generation Iranian American, has been named the 2024 Favorite Chef. After leaving the legal world to pursue her true passion for cooking, Jadali trained at culinary school and honed her skills in Michelin-starred kitchens. Now a sought-after private chef, Jadali's victory comes with an exciting prize package that includes:

a professional photoshoot to appear on the cover of Taste of Home magazine, along with a two-page feature where she will share her inspiring journey

$25,000 cash prize to support her culinary aspirations

an exclusive cooking session with renowned chef Carla Hall

a seat among the culinary elite at the 2024 JBF Gala For Good™ in NYC

CARLA'S PICK

During the competition, qualifying chefs had the opportunity to impress with their best-plated creations, vying for recognition from culinary icon Carla Hall. Emily Tan stood out among hundreds of submissions with her vibrant and innovative tea-based Pho, reflecting the rich flavors of her family's beloved tea and spice shop. Tan's exceptional dish has earned her a once-in-a-lifetime NYC foodie experience.

SPECIAL THANKS TO THE SPONSORS

Chef Works® is a leading manufacturer of chef uniforms and chef wear, ensuring chefs look as sharp as their knives.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Favorite Chef, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities after the competitions. colossal.org. Who's Next? Instagram: @colossal_impact | YouTube: @Colossal-Impact

