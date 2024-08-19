Colossal Raises $9.5 Million for the James Beard Foundation Through Favorite Chef Competition Since 2023

This year's competition raises $4.7 million for JBF and crowns Keyana Jadali as the 2024 Favorite Chef | She will appear on the cover of Taste of Home magazine
PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colossal is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of this year's Favorite Chef competition. The 2024 fundraising campaign, eagerly followed by culinary enthusiasts nationwide, has raised a remarkable $4.7 million, totaling over $9.5 million since 2023, to benefit the James Beard Foundation (JBF).
This campaign cultivates a community of chefs supporting chefs—bolstering JBF's transformative programs that promote inclusivity and sustainability. The James Beard Foundation provides critical resources and initiatives such as mentorships, leadership programs, and advocacy efforts for America's food and beverage professionals.
MEET THE 2024 FAVORITE CHEF
Keyana Jadali, a former lawyer and proud first-generation Iranian American, has been named the 2024 Favorite Chef. After leaving the legal world to pursue her true passion for cooking, Jadali trained at culinary school and honed her skills in Michelin-starred kitchens. Now a sought-after private chef, Jadali's victory comes with an exciting prize package that includes:
- a professional photoshoot to appear on the cover of Taste of Home magazine, along with a two-page feature where she will share her inspiring journey
- $25,000 cash prize to support her culinary aspirations
- an exclusive cooking session with renowned chef Carla Hall
- a seat among the culinary elite at the 2024 JBF Gala For Good™ in NYC
"The Favorite Chef competition empowers all types of chefs to pursue their dreams. We take great pride in building this culinary community and giving them resources to hone and grow their craft." — Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal
CARLA'S PICK
During the competition, qualifying chefs had the opportunity to impress with their best-plated creations, vying for recognition from culinary icon Carla Hall. Emily Tan stood out among hundreds of submissions with her vibrant and innovative tea-based Pho, reflecting the rich flavors of her family's beloved tea and spice shop. Tan's exceptional dish has earned her a once-in-a-lifetime NYC foodie experience.
SPECIAL THANKS TO THE SPONSORS
- Chef Works® is a leading manufacturer of chef uniforms and chef wear, ensuring chefs look as sharp as their knives.
