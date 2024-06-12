Colossal Raises a Pawsitively Awesome $8.9 Million to Benefit Progressive Animal Welfare Society

America's Favorite Pet's success was further amplified by the support of its sponsors: Furbaby Socks, KONG, Crown & Paw, Cymbiotika, and Love, Nala. Post this

Each year, America's Favorite Pet features feline and canine companions vying for the title and a chance to appear on the cover of Modern Cat or Modern Dog magazine. Destiny and Ysera were crowned this year's top dog and top cat. Destiny, with her inspiring journey from stray to therapy dog, is currently gracing the cover of Modern Dog, while Ysera, championing special-needs pets, is featured on Modern Cat, spreading awareness for pets with unique challenges.

America's Favorite Pet featured notable guest appearances, including Emmy-winning actor Eric Stonestreet and beloved feline celebrity Nala Cat. These guests provided participants with behind-the-scenes insights into the lives of celebrity pets and valuable tips for pet parents.

PAWS has allocated a portion of the raised funds to the new PAWS Wildlife Center in Snohomish, Washington, which recently celebrated its grand opening attended by Colossal CEO Mary Hagen. This state-of-the-art facility serves as a critical hub for wildlife rehabilitation, nurturing injured and orphaned animals back to health and preparing them for release into their natural habitats.

The PAWS Wildlife Center, situated on a sprawling 25-acre campus, has state-of-the-art facilities tailored to the needs of its diverse wildlife patients. With increased capacity for care, including expanded outdoor pastures and upgraded surgical suites, the center is equipped to provide comprehensive support to a wider range of species, from black bears to seals and waterfowl.

Furbaby Socks™ is a New York -based company specializing in crafting playful custom face socks.

-based company specializing in crafting playful custom face socks. KONG, renowned for innovative and durable products, is committed to providing top-quality toys and treats for the nation's most beloved animals.

Love, Nala makes cat food, treats, and supplements filled with wholesome, healthy, nutritious ingredients.

Crown & Paw makes custom pet portraits, transforming cherished companions into regal masterpieces.

Cymbiotika offers both humans and furry friends the opportunity to prioritize optimal health with soy-free, GMO-free, holistic products, all backed by science and made with zero preservatives.

For more information about the competition and to view the 2024 top 28 finalists, visit americasfavpet.com.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like America's Favorite Pet, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org.

