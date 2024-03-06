Colossal Raises over $2.2 Million for Kind Campaign and Announces 2023 Bar Boss, Mirian Dautaj of Drinkology NYC

"Being a great bartender is not just about mixing drinks; it's about creating an experience, connecting with people, and leaving a lasting impression," says Dautaj. Post this

See the attached video for a sneak peek of his epic photoshoot at The Americano restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ, during the Bar Boss winner experience. Looking ahead, Dautaj envisions Drinkology becoming a household name, aiming to be recognized among the 50 best bars in the US. Follow @drinkologynyc for exciting new cocktails and special promotions.

The Bar Boss competition also recognizes Master Mixologist Carlee Carvalko, the Denver-based bar manager at Terminal Bar, who was chosen by BARTENDER® magazine for her outstanding "Dog Days" cocktail, a fusion of rich and savory notes complemented by a light and sweet undertone. Carvalko's nine years of experience shine through in her carefully crafted Dos Hombres mezcal-based creation, adding a unique twist with cornbread simple syrup, evoking nostalgia and warmth.

Colossal, known for its impactful fundraising campaigns, proudly supports the Kind Campaign through the Bar Boss competition. Founded by Lauren Paul and Molly Thompson in 2009, Kind Campaign has emerged as a global leader in the fight against girl-against-girl bullying through various initiatives, including a documentary film, school assemblies, Kind Club Curriculum, Kind Camp, and a supportive online community. Crucially, the funds raised through the Bar Boss competition will aid Kind Campaign in delivering its impactful programs. With its unique approach, Kind Campaign reaches Title 1 schools and communities that often face funding challenges, significantly impacting those who may have otherwise been overlooked.

About Colossal x Bar Boss

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Bar Boss, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

About Dos Hombres

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the stars of Breaking Bad, created Dos Hombres to cultivate a Mezcal that they thought was perfect. Revered by the alcohol industry with eight prestigious awards, Dos Hombres boasts a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico, by third-generation expert mezcalero, Gregorio Velasco. Learn more about Dos Hombres here.

About Drinkology NYC

Located at 43-04 34th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, Drinkology NYC is an upscale cocktail bar and restaurant known for its unique blend of classic and modern American cuisine, complemented by carefully curated décor. Mirian Dautaj, the owner, lead bartender, and face of Drinkology NYC, brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for patrons. Learn more at drinkologynyc.com.

