Colossal Raises Over $2.2 Million to Benefit Be Positive Foundation and Crowns Sara Husein the 2023 Greatest Baker

Introducing the 2023 Greatest Baker: Sara Husein

Sara Husein, a culinary student from North Carolina, rose to victory as the 2023 Greatest Baker. Husein's achievement is celebrated with a $10,000 cash prize, a 2-page spread to share her work in Bake from Scratch magazine, and an exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity with the renowned "Cake Boss" himself, Buddy Valastro. Currently pursuing an associate's degree in baking and pastry at the Culinary Institute of America, Husein harbors aspirations of furthering her education with a bachelor's degree in business, with the ultimate dream of opening her own bakery.

Critic's Pick: Leilanie Todd

During the quarter-finals of the competition, competing bakers were able to show off their most delectable baked goods for the opportunity to be recognized by AZ foodie and influencer Melissa Anaya. Of hundreds of entries, Anaya bestowed the title of Critic's Pick upon Leilanie Todd's extraordinary ramen-inspired cake. Todd, the skilled pastry chef and esteemed owner of Brown Butter Bakery in Oakland, California, will also share her work in the pages of Bake from Scratch. Moreover, she will indulge in a delectable culinary adventure at Anaya's favorite bakery.

Buddy Valastro + Workshops

Beloved TV personality and master patissier Buddy Valastro, known as the "Cake Boss," presented this year's competition. Valastro generously shared his insight with competitors through captivating cake-decorating workshops and insightful Q&A sessions, enriching the journey for everyone involved.

Colossal extends gratitude to all participants and supporters who helped raise awareness for pediatric cancer through this unique and impactful fundraising competition. For more information and to stay connected, visit colossal.org.

