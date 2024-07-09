Colossal Raises Over $6.6 Million Benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

"Seeing the impact of our Super Mom competition on families and children brings immense joy. Deb Stewart embodies the resilience and love that make motherhood so special. We're proud to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and contribute to a brighter future for countless children." Post this

This deserving mom says the most rewarding part of motherhood is raising tiny humans and reveling in the love they give back. She has a personal and deep connection with children's hospitals, so the Super Mom cause is close to her heart.

Over the past two years, Colossal has raised over $9.3 million, beneﬁting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through the Super Mom Competition.

"Seeing the impact of our Super Mom competition on families and children brings immense joy. Deb Stewart embodies the resilience and love that make motherhood so special. We're proud to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and contribute to a brighter future for countless children," said Mary Hagen, Colossal CEO.

Seventy-two children enter a member hospital of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for treatment every minute. These hospitals offer hope to millions of kids, no matter the circumstances. Members of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals collectively provide care to 12 million patients annually.

Each year, the Super Mom competition brings together thousands of women worldwide who are passionate about their essential role as moms and are incredibly dedicated to motherhood. Entrants advance in a tournament-style competition that narrows with each round until there is a winner. Last year's Super Mom, London Reber, a mother of three, is a shining example of maternal dedication and selﬂessness. She attributes her monumental win to her late sister, Elizabeth, stating that the competition gave her a profound opportunity to reconnect with her sister's memory. Through the Super Mom Competition, Reber was able to let her sister's spirit shine.

To learn more and see who rounded out the top 14, visit thesupermom.org.

ABOUT WOMEN'S WORLD

Woman's World magazine is the #1 best-selling weekly women's magazine with a circulation of 1.6 million readers across the U.S. Woman's World covers a range of topics from health to food to fashion and, now, the inspiring story of the 2024 Super Mom. womansworld.com Instagram: @womansworldmag

ABOUT SUMMER CLASSICS

Summer Classics, part of the Gabriella White family of brands, continues to inspire and elevate the world of contract-grade furniture. Established in 1978 by Bew White, Summer Classics has been a pioneer in designing and manufacturing exquisite outdoor furniture. Our commitment to timeless design, unparalleled craftsmanship, and innovative materials has set the standard for outdoor living. Summer Classics has earned a distinguished reputation for creating enduring, elegant, and sophisticated furnishings that elevate both outdoor and indoor living experiences to new heights. Our commitment to excellence has made us industry leaders in creating enduring and beautiful furniture pieces that stand the test of time. summerclassics.com Instagram: @SummerClassics

ABOUT CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org. Instagram: @cmnhospitals

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Super Mom, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. colossal.org. Who's Next? Instagram: @colossal_impact

