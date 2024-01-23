Colossal Raises Over $729,000 to Benefit Oceana and Crowns Vanessa Strackbein the 2023 Supreme Sneakerhead

"Thank you to everyone who participated in the Supreme Sneakerhead competition," said Andrew Sharpless, Oceana CEO. "We've won over 275 victories for the oceans and this impressive contribution will help Oceana secure more policy wins to protect and restore the world's oceans." Post this

Additionally, Oceana's campaigns span the globe and include efforts to protect and restore mangroves in the Philippines, rebuild depleted sardine populations in the United States, and reduce single-use plastics in Mexico City. When secured, these policies will not only help combat climate change but also restore abundant and biodiverse oceans that can feed a billion people a healthy seafood meal every day.

"Thank you to everyone who participated in the Supreme Sneakerhead competition," said Andrew Sharpless, Oceana CEO. "We've won over 275 victories for the oceans and this impressive contribution will help Oceana secure more policy wins to protect and restore the world's oceans."

Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Colossal's partnership with Oceana for the Supreme Sneakerhead competition represents a dynamic fusion of style, purpose, and philanthropy. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to ocean conservation."

Vanessa Strackbein, fondly known as "The Girl," emerged as the 2023 Supreme Sneakerhead. As an aspiring shoe designer, Strackbein's win includes a $10,000 cash prize and an exclusive opportunity to collaborate with Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone, founder of SRGN Studios, a Los Angeles-based collective. Strackbein envisions creating classic white sneakers with natural accents and recycled materials, embodying a timeless, retro charm while keeping sustainability in mind.

Actor, musician, and footwear aficionado Jeff Goldblum was Colossal's Supreme Sneakerhead celebrity guest who entertained competitors along their journey. Known for his roles in iconic films like Jurassic Park and Independence Day, Goldblum's passion for great style and commitment to ocean conservation added extra excitement to competitors on their Supreme Sneakerhead journey.

Colossal extends gratitude to all participants and supporters who helped raise awareness for ocean conservation through this unique and impactful fundraising competition.

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Supreme Sneakerhead, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org.

About Oceana

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 275 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit Oceana.org to learn more.

