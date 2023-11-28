Colossal Receives Inaugural 'Colossal Kindness Award' at 56th Annual PAWS Wild Night Gala

"We truly feel that nobody deserves praise more than the Colossal team. Hence, we created this award and named it in their honor." – Mick Szydlowski, PAWS Director of Public Affairs Post this

America's Favorite Pet (AFP) is an annual online competition that brings together thousands of dogs and cats to compete for the title, a feature in a beloved animal magazine, and a cash prize. In 2023, Colossal raised over $3.2 million to benefit PAWS through the AFP Competition.

Andi Anderson, PAWS Director of Philanthropy & Events, expressed her gratitude for Colossal CEO Mary Hagen's attendance, stating, "It was such an honor to have Mary there, and we were thrilled to have the opportunity to present her with the Colossal Kindness Award."

"What an incredible surprise to have received this beautiful award. The Colossal team works every day to make a difference. Not just in the lives of humans worldwide but also in the lives of our furry (and not-so-furry) friends. We strive to be the change we want to see in the world. Recognition like this is never expected, but it certainly feels good," said Hagen.

PAWS Wild Night is PAWS's signature annual fundraising gala, generating over $600,000 annually. This crucial funding enables PAWS to continue its mission of helping cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive, whether in a family room or the forest. In addition to the Kindness Award presentation, the evening featured a special guest and speaker, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, whose county is now home to the new PAWS Wildlife Center. The event boasted a live auction hosted by celebrity auctioneer John Curley and KIRO 7 News Anchor Monique Ming Laven, providing a unique and exciting fundraising experience for the 366 attendees.

Other notable guests included longtime supporters, elected officials, community leaders, individuals who have brought wild animals to PAWS or adopted from the organization, and dedicated volunteers. The gala served as an opportunity for major supporters to immerse themselves in the PAWS mission, celebrate successes, and learn about the vital work that lies ahead.

PAWS, founded in 1967, is a private, non-profit organization that relies on generous donations from individuals and corporations. The organization's three-fold mission includes rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife, sheltering and adopting homeless cats and dogs, and educating youth to take compassionate action for animals.

For more information, please visit http://www.paws.org.

ABOUT COLOSSAL: Colossal is the global leader in online competitions, with one of the most effective fundraising platforms available for charities. America's Favorite Pet serves as a fundraising campaign for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants donations to PAWS at the completion of the competition. For more information, please visit http://www.colossal.org.

