Colossal Supports Kind Campaign | Empowering Girls, Changing Lives

"Aaron and Bryan are always looking for creative ways for Dos Hombres to assist those in need," Dos Hombres VP of National Accounts Lyndsey Conrad said. "Since the Kind Campaign is an organization near and dear to their hearts and Colossal has been so successful in fundraising for other major brands and charities, it was only natural to combine forces."

One of the key ways fundraising impacts Kind Campaign is that it has allowed the organization to share its in-school assemblies and curriculum with schools completely free of charge for the last ten years. This is unique to Kind Campaign, as most school programs have to charge for their services. Being able to provide free school programming gives Kind Campaign the opportunity to travel into Title 1 schools and communities that often get overlooked due to a lack of funding. It is common for Kind Campaign to hear that their school assembly program was the first assembly a school has ever had because of the fact that there is no fee attached.

"Colossal takes great pride in partnering with trustworthy charities that aim to make a difference in the lives of others. We love that the founders are so active in the daily, massive duties of keeping a charity afloat, including speaking engagements, tours, school coordination, press, social media, merch, and administrative duties," said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen. "Lauren and Molly were recently able to travel to the Colossal headquarters to share more about Kind Campaign's history and mission with our staff. They shared the story of how and why they started this organization during a time when bullying was not publicly addressed as the mental health crisis that we all know it to be today."

In its 15 years, Kind Campaign has been able to spread the love and increase its reach in the following ways:

Paul and Thompson have personally held Kind Campaign Founders Assemblies and spoken in over 725 schools across North America and the UK through 24 Founders Tours. And, thanks to their virtual assembly platform and comprehensive faculty-led assembly guide, assemblies have taken place in New Zealand , Mexico , Denmark , South Africa , Jamaica , Australia , Ireland , Singapore , the Democratic Republic of Congo , Pakistan , South Korea , Turkey , and Cambodia .

Over 3,000 Kind Campaign Assemblies have taken place in schools and communities since September 2010 .

. On average, about 150 Kind Campaign Assemblies take place each school year, all of which are free of charge.

Over 400 Kind Ambassadors volunteer to spread Kind Campaign Assemblies and Kind Clubs into their local communities.

Kind Clubs have been implemented in over 700 schools.

Paul and Thompson shared their thoughts on the organization's future: "Thinking about Kind Campaign long-term, we would love to see our programming in every school across the country."

Visit kindcampaign.com to dive deeper into details about their history, mission, school programming, and impact, witness personal testimonies from students and visuals from Kind Campaign Assemblies, and follow the work they do on social @kindcampaign.

ABOUT COLOSSAL x BAR BOSS

Colossal is the global leader in online competitions, with one of the most effective fundraising platforms available for charities. The Bar Boss Competition is operated by Colossal as a fundraiser on behalf of DTCare, a nationally registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Funds raised during the Bar Boss competition go to DTCare, which will subsequently issue a grant to the Kind Campaign. Click here to learn more about the donation process, and visit colossal.org for more information on everything Colossal.

