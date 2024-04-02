Columbia Biosciences and Kemp Proteins Enter Strategic Partnership for Fluorophore Conjugation Solutions

"Columbia Biosciences and Kemp Proteins can leverage their respective strengths to provide turnkey solutions for biopharma and life science clients, accelerating research and development efforts in diagnostics and therapeutics." - John Morseman, CEO, Columbia Biosciences Post this

Michael Keefe, CEO of Kemp Proteins, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential, highlighting the rapid and efficient production of tools to drive research and development: "This agreement demonstrates Kemp's commitment to building a broad complement of bioservices focused on providing clients with world-class protein-related development services and protein-based tools."

John Morseman, CEO of Columbia Biosciences, echoed Keefe's sentiments: "Columbia Biosciences and Kemp Proteins can leverage their respective strengths to provide turnkey solutions for biopharma and life science clients, accelerating research and development efforts in diagnostics and therapeutics."

About Columbia Biosciences (http://www.columbiabiosciences.com/customconjugation)

Columbia Biosciences, based in Frederick, Maryland, is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development and production of high-quality fluorescent labeling reagents and assays. These products are used in a variety of research applications, including flow cytometry, microscopy, and in vitro diagnostics. Columbia Biosciences' mission is to provide innovative solutions to researchers and diagnostic developers, with a focus on developing products that are easy to use, highly sensitive, and cost-effective. The company offers a wide range of products, including fluorophores, antibody conjugates, and reagent and assay development services, and has established partnerships with leading researchers and diagnostic companies around the world.

About Kemp Proteins (http://www.kempproteins.com)

Kemp Proteins (formerly Kempbio) is a leading provider of gene-to-protein, hybridoma and cell line development services. For more than 20 years, Kemp's team of protein problem-solvers has delivered best-in-class services that optimize productivity and mitigate risk for life sciences innovators developing protein-based products, including human and veterinary diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and vaccines. Kemp Proteins is a Six.02 Bioservices member company.

