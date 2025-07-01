Columbia Climate School's Alexis Abramson on Planet Classroom: AI, Equity, and the Future of Climate Education

Net Zero Speaks episode highlights bold strategies to accelerate climate action, including smart tech, clean energy access, and inclusive learning.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, in association with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, proudly presents the latest episode in its Net Zero Speaks series, featuring Dr. Alexis Abramson, Dean of the Columbia Climate School and a globally recognized leader in sustainable energy and climate technology.

In conversation with youth climate advocate Sahil Soni of the POP Movement (India), and produced by Sergio Castaneda, the episode explores cutting-edge solutions to accelerate climate progress—from artificial intelligence and interdisciplinary education to equitable clean energy access and climate entrepreneurship.

Key Takeaways from Dr. Abramson:

Interdisciplinary Climate Education

"The Climate School is a new paradigm for higher education," says Abramson. "It brings together engineering, science, policy, business, and public health to train climate problem-solvers." Her approach encourages real-world learning with measurable impact.

AI-Powered Climate Solutions

Abramson highlights artificial intelligence as a critical tool for decarbonization. "If we can turn dumb buildings into smart buildings, you can save 20–30% energy right off the bat," she notes. Smart grids, electric vehicles, and intelligent building systems are at the center of this transformation.

Equity in STEM and Energy Access

"Everyone should feel they can come to school or work as their true selves," says Abramson. She stresses the importance of diverse voices in climate innovation—and expanding clean energy access to underserved communities worldwide.

Climate Entrepreneurship

With experience at Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the U.S. Department of Energy, and Dartmouth, Abramson emphasizes the power of start-ups, research labs, and youth-led ventures to scale clean tech solutions and create sustainable jobs.

Host Perspective: Sahil Soni on Inclusive Innovation:

"My biggest takeaway is that inclusive innovation is essential," shares Sahil Soni. "By bringing together technology, education, and diverse voices, we can build climate solutions that serve everyone. Dr. Abramson's insights show that youth have a powerful role to play."

🎬 Net Zero Speaks with Alexis Abramson is now streaming on the Planet Classroom YouTube Channel, freely accessible to learners, educators, and climate leaders around the world

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement mobilizes youth worldwide to take collective climate action. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), POP empowers young people to implement innovative solutions and drive systemic change to mitigate global warming.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, connects musicians, dancers, filmmakers, technologists, and climate innovators from around the globe to entertain, educate, and empower youth. Supported by 35+ international cultural organizations, Planet Classroom curates original content for its acclaimed series Net Zero Speaks, Problem Solvers, and AI for a Better World. Youth play a leading role in shaping and marketing the platform's programming, ensuring fresh perspectives and global relevance.

Media Contact

David Wine, Planet Classroom Network, +1 (212) 439-8474, [email protected], https://www.cmrubinworld.com/

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network