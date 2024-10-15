Columbia Gorge company Introduces new DAYLODGE Workspace Camp Collection: Transforming Outdoor Adventures into Productive Experiences

"Whether you're on a weekend camping trip or working remotely from a scenic location, this collection offers the functionality and durability you need to make the most of your time outdoors." Post this

Key Features of the DAYLODGE Workspace Camp Collection:

Integrated Fold-Out Table: Seamlessly converts from a compact bag into a fully functional workspace.

Versatile Mounting Options: Designed to be mounted on various surfaces including car racks, truck beds, SUV trunks, tailgates, picnic tables, and more.

Compact and Portable: Lightweight design makes it easy to carry and set up anywhere, from the wilderness to the city.

Multi-Purpose Functionality: Ideal for setting up a camp kitchen, preparing meals, working remotely, or even organizing gear.

Durable and Weather-Resistant: Built to withstand the elements, making it the perfect companion for any outdoor adventure.

"Our goal with the DAYLODGE Workspace Camp Collection is to provide outdoor enthusiasts with a product that enhances their experience," said Russ Woolsey, Founder and Owner of the company. "Whether you're on a weekend camping trip or working remotely from a scenic location, this collection offers the functionality and durability you need to make the most of your time outdoors."

The DAYLODGE Workspace Camp Collection is designed for easy setup on a variety of surfaces. Whether you're mounting it on your vehicle or using it on flat surfaces like picnic or camp tables, this product ensures that you have everything you need at your fingertips.

Pre-Sale Now Available

The DAYLODGE Workspace Camp Collection is now available for pre-sale on the company's website. Adventurers can secure their gear early and be among the first to experience the ultimate outdoor workspace. For more details and to place a pre-order, visit www.daylodge.com.

About the Company

Daylodge is committed to creating innovative, high-quality gear for outdoor enthusiasts. Our products are designed to enhance your outdoor experiences, providing convenience, durability, and style, whether you're exploring the backcountry or enjoying a weekend getaway

Media Contact

Russ Woolsey, RoadVoya LLC, 1 5096370743, [email protected], www.daylodge.com

SOURCE Daylodge