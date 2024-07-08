Columbia Group and Crowley Forge Strategic Alliance to Leverage Combined Expertise in U.S. and Global Markets

This partnership heralds a significant opportunity for both Columbia Group and Crowley to elevate our services and cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Post this

"Driving modern innovation and growth requires partnership, and we are excited about providing even larger value in management, service and supplies for customers by jointly leveraging the long, extensive capabilities and expertise offered by Crowley and Columbia Group as ship managers," said James C. Fowler, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crowley Shipping.

"With our two safety-focused organizations, customers will be able to receive the tailored, scalable solutions they need through the global footprint of international vessel services by Columbia Group and Crowley's strong legacy focused across supply chains for U.S., Latin America and Caribbean markets."

In creating a formidable force in maritime solutions, the full spectrum of Columbia Group and Crowley's maritime services will be offered to existing and new clients. Initial focus areas will include ship management services, vessel performance optimization and strategic procurement support for ship owners.

"This partnership heralds a significant opportunity for both Columbia Group and Crowley to elevate our services and cater to the evolving needs of our customers," said Mark O'Neil, CEO and President, Columbia Group. "By synergizing our strengths and similar values, Columbia Group and Crowley are poised to deliver unparalleled value and drive transformative change in the Americas market."

About Columbia Group:

The Columbia Group offers a fully transparent and integrated maritime services and logistics platform, cooperating closely with its global partners to drive bottom line value and leverage economies of scale. Columbia's services are cost-efficient and fully optimized to the individual client's business scenario, resulting in the delivery of top-quality customizable and modular maritime solutions.



About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories.

