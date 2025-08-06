Columbia University Libraries Modernize Library Infrastructure with EBSCO FOLIO

"The FOLIO platform reflects Columbia Libraries' values — interoperability, openness and responsiveness to research. Equally important was our confidence in EBSCO as a trusted implementation partner." – Ann Thornton, Columbia Libraries Vice Provost and University Librarian Post this

To complement these integrations, Columbia is adopting Panorama™, EBSCO's library analytics platform, to gain real-time insights into resource usage and user engagement. These analytics will guide collection development, budget planning and user-centered service design. These technologies strengthen Columbia's foundation for scalable, open infrastructure, supporting workflows across discovery, access and analytics.

Ann Thornton, Vice Provost and University Librarian, says FOLIO brings strategic value beyond the back end. "The FOLIO platform reflects Columbia Libraries' values — interoperability, openness and responsiveness to research. Equally important was our confidence in EBSCO as a trusted implementation partner. Their support enabled a smooth migration and positions us to adapt to evolving scholarly needs."

Heather Macfarlane, FOLIO Implementation Manager at EBSCO, highlights the scope and teamwork involved. "Unifying Columbia's systems under FOLIO required detailed planning, customized setup and close cooperation. The outcome is a modern platform better aligned with the Libraries' shared goals and infrastructure. Columbia's team approached each stage with precision and vision, and their launch shows what's possible when the institution leads and technology supports."

