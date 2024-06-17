Columbia University Selects FOLIO as New LSP with EBSCO FOLIO's Support

We look forward to working with EBSCO in this important transition and in helping us take advantage of the flexibility and extensibility of FOLIO's open system. - Columbia Vice Provost and University Librarian, Ann Thornton Post this

Columbia University Libraries will leverage dynamic analytics visuals from the Panorama analytics platform to complement the flexibility and customization of FOLIO, giving insights into the Libraries' vast print and electronic resource usage. This insight will enable the Libraries to monitor and optimize their collection development for better patron visibility and usage, including default dashboards, COUNTER statistics automatically harvested, onboarding, and customer support. The Libraries will also continue utilizing GOBI® Library Solutions as their preferred e-books, print books and workflow services provider, which will seamlessly integrate into their FOLIO platform.

"We are thrilled to be joining the FOLIO community and adopting open technologies that promote transparency and collaboration in the greater library community," said Columbia Vice Provost and University Librarian, Ann Thornton. "These open approaches will help us to drive innovation, foster collaboration and deliver enhanced services. We look forward to working with EBSCO in this important transition and in helping us take advantage of the flexibility and extensibility of FOLIO's open system."

EBSCO Information Services Director of SaaS Innovation, Andrew Nagy, said EBSCO FOLIO's goal is to support libraries transitioning to the FOLIO platform and save their library staff time and effort. "We are delighted to assist Columbia University in transitioning to FOLIO as its new Library Services Platform. Our mission is to offer libraries of all scales, including those as prominent as Columbia, the support they need to enhance their own workflows while continuing to serve their users. By assisting Columbia in this transition and helping them integrate with the FOLIO open-source community, we can begin to leverage their expertise and great knowledge to help grow the innovation that FOLIO delivers to libraries."

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com

About Columbia University Libraries

Columbia University Libraries is a globally-recognized academic research library, serving one of the world's most important centers of research and learning. The Libraries build, sustain and make discoverable collections that transcend traditional boundaries of format and domain, keeping pace with a dynamic and rapidly evolving information environment and creating unique opportunities for users to encounter global thought. Columbia has collections spanning over 15 million volumes, seven million online electronic resources, almost 300,000 feet of manuscripts and archives, over 150,000 maps, and over 1.2 million graphic and audio-visual materials.

