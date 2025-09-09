Columbus Business First Names VanTrust Developer of the Year

"We are extremely honored to be named Developer of the Year by Business First. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our VanTrust team, who contribute to the company's continued growth and positive impact on the community." Post this

"We are extremely honored to be named Developer of the Year by Business First. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our VanTrust team, who contribute to the company's continued growth and positive impact on the community," said Phil Rasey, executive vice president of VanTrust Columbus. "We are especially proud that our New Albany 75 project has been singled out as one of the Best Industrial Projects. It represents a major milestone in industrial development for Central Ohio."

As the largest facility within the New Albany International Business Park, New Albany 75 is a 1.2 million square-foot facility designed with advanced, high-performance features. The facility was specifically tailored to DSV, requiring meticulous coordination with the company's highly specialized operational requirements. Each aspect of the design and construction was intentionally developed to support DSV's distinctive global distribution strategy.

VanTrust projects such as New Albany 75 have generated jobs and drawn major companies to Central Ohio, helping to shape the region's economy. The Columbus office leads this development strategy, boosting regional influence and connectivity. Mixed-use projects, such as The Pointe at Polaris, support vibrant communities by combining office, retail, and amenities for both businesses and residents

"We remain dedicated to responsible and sustainable construction practices, prioritizing the reduction of environmental impact while establishing benchmarks for energy-efficient industrial design," stated Rasey. "Our steady presence and investment in Central Ohio have instilled confidence within the community regarding the future of their built environment and the local economy."

Business First's Building Columbus Awards acknowledged 25 exemplary projects spanning nine categories. The award recipients were honored at a special reception on September 9th and will be profiled in the September 12th edition of Business First.

VanTrust Real Estate, LLC is a full-service real estate development company. Named NAIOP's 2023 Developer of the Year, the company acquires and develops real estate assets for the Van Tuyl family portfolio and offers a broad range of real estate services including acquisition, disposition, development, development services, corporate services, and asset management. Product types include office, industrial, multifamily, science + technology and mixed-use. VanTrust works nationally with regional offices in Columbus, Dallas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Jacksonville with its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.vantrustre.com.

Marcy Fleisher, Team Fleisher Communications, 1 614-397-0032, [email protected], https://www.teamfleisher.com/

