Columbus Citizens Foundation Announces 2023 Columbus Day Parade Line-Up and Performers for World's Largest Celebration of Italian American Culture

Beth Paretta, CEO/Team Principal of Paretta Autosport serves as Grand Marshal of the 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade and Will Lead the Line of March with over 100 Marching Groups including Musical Bands, Italian American Cultural Institutions and Colorful Floats

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, October 9, the 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade will be held in New York City. The Parade celebrates Italian American heritage, culture and achievements and is the largest celebration of Italian heritage in the world.

Grand Marshal Beth Paretta will lead the Parade up Fifth Avenue from 47th to 72nd Streets from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. 2023 Honorees Tom DiNapoli, Janet DiFiore, Don DeCarlo and Father Zach Presutti will join her at the front of the Parade.

Columbus Citizens Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the celebration of Italian heritage and the creation of opportunities for younger Italian Americans, organizes the annual Columbus Day Parade in New York City.

The 79th Columbus Day Parade is broadcast live on ABC Channel 7 (12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET). Viewers can also stream the special live at abc7ny.com, the abc7NY App and abc7NY connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

ABC reporters Sandra Bookman, Mike Marza, and Lauren Glassberg (along with, 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa, and actor and radio host Joe Piscopo will host the broadcast, serving as Masters of Ceremonies for the largest Italian heritage celebration held in the United States. Giada Valenti will introduce the musical performances on the red-carpet stage. Viewers on Fifth Avenue and watching on WABC-TV can expect to see a wide variety of marching groups, parade floats, vehicles, and marching bands.

Christopher Loiacono, President of Columbus Citizens Foundation, said of this year's event: "We hope that New Yorkers of all backgrounds will join us in celebrating Italian American culture and our community's many accomplishments. All of our honorees are known for their generous philanthropic activity, especially to expand educational opportunities to underserved students. This year, we want to draw attention to the philanthropic work that our organization does to help Italian American students complete their education dreams. And while celebrating our achievements, we recognize the courage and accomplishments of all immigrant communities that make our city, state and country great."

The Parade was established to celebrate Italian Americans in the United States. Columbus as a great explorer was one example of Italian accomplishment that also exemplified the immigrants' crossing to a new life. Over the years, the Parade became an effective tool in combating the discrimination that was directed at those early immigrants from Italy, and today provides the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of those of Italian heritage.

There will be a variety of red-carpet performances (on Fifth Avenue between 68th and 69th streets) including the Sicilian Tenors, Mauro Nardi, Romina Perri, Angelo Venuto & Lisa Messina, Jackie DiMaggio, and Christopher Macchio.

"We are very happy to share that this year, there will be singers performing on many of the floats, which will make the parade even more fun for viewers along Fifth Avenue," said Lisa Ackerman, Executive Director, Columbus Citizens Foundation. "We also have some exciting guests from Italy in the Parade: the Sicilian Carts, a delegation from the Marche region, Pippo Cirillo, and Sbantieratori del Sansepolcro. We are also fortunate to have local NY favorites Charlie Romo and Vanessa Racci. One float to keep an eye out for is one celebrating the upcoming 500th anniversary of Giovanni da Verrazzano's voyage along the eastern seaboard that let to the discovery and documentation of New York Bay.

The Columbus Day Parade is the highest profile event in a series that includes: a fundraising Gala dinner to acknowledge the honorees; a ceremonial wreath-laying held in conjunction with the National Council of Columbian Associations in New York on Sunday, October 8th in Columbus Circle; and a series of cultural programs to celebrate Italian Heritage Month.

EVENT: 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, October 9th, 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM

WHERE: Fifth Avenue, from 47th to 72nd Street, New York, NY

LIVE INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES WITH CCF PRESIDENT CHRISTOPHER LOIACONO, CCF CHAIR MARIAN PARDO, CCF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR LISA ACKERMAN, GRAND MARSHAL BETH PARETTA AND HONOREES TOM DiNAPOLI, JANET DiFIORE, DON DeCARLO And FATHER ZACH PRESUTTI

October 9th, 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. EST

5th Avenue and 47th Street

About Columbus Citizens Foundation:

Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through its scholarship programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929.

For a Press Pass, or to schedule an interview in advance, contact:

Amy Briskin

Press Contact

[email protected]

917-734-1639

SOURCE COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION