COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION Announces 2024 Columbus Day Parade Line-Up and Performers for World's Largest Celebration of Italian American Culture

Columbus Citizens Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the celebration of Italian heritage and the creation of opportunities for younger Italian Americans, organizes the annual Columbus Day Parade in New York City.

The 80th Columbus Day Parade is broadcast live on ABC Channel 7 (12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET). Viewers can also stream the special live at abc7ny.com, the abc7NY App and abc7NY connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

ABC reporters Sandra Bookman, Mike Marza, and Lauren Glassberg (along with ABC7 reporter Joelle Garguilo, and actor and radio host Joe Piscopo will host the broadcast, serving as Masters of Ceremonies for the largest Italian heritage celebration held in the United States. Giada Valenti will introduce the musical performances on the red-carpet stage. Viewers on Fifth Avenue and watching on WABC-TV can expect to see a wide variety of marching groups, parade floats, vehicles, and marching bands.

Christopher Loiacono, President of Columbus Citizens Foundation, said of this year's event: "We hope that New Yorkers of all backgrounds will join us in celebrating Italian American culture and our community's many accomplishments. All of our honorees are known for their generous philanthropic activity, especially to expand educational opportunities to underserved students. We are celebrating that the Columbus Citizens Foundation has given $40 million in scholarships over the past forty years to help Italian American students complete their education dreams. And while celebrating our achievements, we recognize the courage and accomplishments of all immigrant communities that make our city, state and country great."

The Parade was established to celebrate Italian Americans in the United States. Columbus as a great explorer was one example of Italian accomplishment that also exemplified the immigrants' crossing to a new life. Over the years, the Parade became an effective tool in combating the discrimination that was directed at those early immigrants from Italy, and today provides the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of those of Italian heritage.

There will be a variety of red-carpet performances (on Fifth Avenue between 68th and 69th streets) including international Italian-American vocalist-entertainer Natalie Pinto; recording artist and Vegas headliner, Chris Ruggiero; Vittorio Di Carlo, "The Graceful Tenor;" emerging vocal artist Jessa Salerno, and Italian folk rock band, Amici.

"We are very happy to share that this year, there will be singers performing on many of the floats, which will make the parade even more fun for viewers along Fifth Avenue," said Lisa Ackerman, Executive Director, Columbus Citizens Foundation. "Vanessa Racci; Angelo Venuto & Lisa Messina; Simona Rodano, the Italian Fairy; and the Liceo Perrini Vocal Ensemble will perform on floats. A couple floats to keep an eye out for are a new float celebrating the joy of the Italian language and the returning Verrazzano Float, celebrating the 500th Anniversary of Verrazzano's discovery of New York.

The Columbus Day Parade is the highest profile event in a series that includes: a fundraising Gala dinner to acknowledge the honorees; a ceremonial wreath-laying held in conjunction with the National Council of Columbian Associations in New York on Sunday, October 13th in Columbus Circle; and a series of cultural programs to celebrate Italian Heritage Month.

EVENT: 80th Annual Columbus Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, October 14th, 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM

WHERE: Fifth Avenue, from 47th to 72nd Street, New York, NY

LIVE INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES WITH CCF PRESIDENT CHRISTOPHER LOIACONO, CCF CHAIR MARIAN PARDO, CCF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR LISA ACKERMAN, GRAND MARSHAL MICHAEL T. STRIANESE AND HONOREES VIVIAN CARDIA AND CARMINE DI SIBIO

October 14th, 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. EST

5th Avenue and 47th Street

For a Press Pass, or to schedule an interview in advance, contact:

Amy Briskin at [email protected] or 917-734-1639.

About Columbus Citizens Foundation:

Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through its scholarship programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929.

