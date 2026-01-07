Columbus Entrepreneur, Megan Pando, to Appear on ABC's Shark Tank

"Receiving the invitation to appear on Season 17 of Shark Tank was a surreal and deeply gratifying moment. I'm proud to represent Columbus on a national platform," said Megan Pando, founder of Columbus-based Makers Social. Post this

"I started this business just a month before the pandemic hit, making the launch of Makers Social one of the most challenging experiences of my life," said Pando. "Receiving the invitation to appear on Season 17 of Shark Tank was a surreal and deeply gratifying moment. I'm proud to represent Columbus on a national platform."

Pando relocated to Columbus in 2014 with a clear mission: to cultivate businesses in a city celebrated for supporting small entrepreneurs and fostering genuine community connections. Soon after her arrival, she launched her first enterprise, Studio 614, a paint-and-sip studio in Clintonville. The experience of building Studio 614 was instrumental in laying the foundation for what would eventually become Makers Social.

Pando's appearance highlights Columbus as a launchpad for ambitious entrepreneurs and underscores the city's reputation as a thriving hub for creative, community-driven businesses.

About Makers Social

Based in Columbus, Makers Social is an interactive makerspace and bar where guests create DIY projects—ranging from jewelry-making to leatherwork and woodworking—while enjoying craft cocktails and social connection. Makers Social transforms passive evenings into active, hands-on experiences by seamlessly combining creativity, hospitality, and community in a unique and immersive setting. To learn more, visit MakersSocial.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

About Shark Tank

Shark Tank, airing on ABC, features ambitious entrepreneurs as they present their business ideas to a panel of accomplished investors, aiming to secure funding and mentorship. The critically acclaimed, multi-Emmy® Award-winning series, honors American entrepreneurship. Now in its 17th season, the show has facilitated deals that have resulted in over $11 billion in retail sales.

Media Contact

Apryl Ash, Approach Marketing, 1 740-707-5478, [email protected], www.approachmarketing.com

SOURCE Makers Social