Columbus Entrepreneur, Megan Pando, to Appear on ABC's Shark Tank

Founder of Makers Social Brings Homegrown Business to National Stage
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Megan Pando, founder of Makers Social, will appear on ABC's Shark Tank on Jan. 14, from 10:00–11:00 p.m. EST. Pando launched the interactive makerspace in 2020, where guests create DIY projects—ranging from jewelry-making to leatherwork and woodworking—while enjoying craft cocktails and social connection.
Pando is set to feature on the acclaimed reality series, which showcases a panel of self-made millionaires and billionaires, known as The Sharks, investing in America's top businesses and innovations. The show provides an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds to pursue the American Dream and potentially secure transformative deals.
"I started this business just a month before the pandemic hit, making the launch of Makers Social one of the most challenging experiences of my life," said Pando. "Receiving the invitation to appear on Season 17 of Shark Tank was a surreal and deeply gratifying moment. I'm proud to represent Columbus on a national platform."
Pando relocated to Columbus in 2014 with a clear mission: to cultivate businesses in a city celebrated for supporting small entrepreneurs and fostering genuine community connections. Soon after her arrival, she launched her first enterprise, Studio 614, a paint-and-sip studio in Clintonville. The experience of building Studio 614 was instrumental in laying the foundation for what would eventually become Makers Social.
Pando's appearance highlights Columbus as a launchpad for ambitious entrepreneurs and underscores the city's reputation as a thriving hub for creative, community-driven businesses.
About Makers Social
Based in Columbus, Makers Social is an interactive makerspace and bar where guests create DIY projects—ranging from jewelry-making to leatherwork and woodworking—while enjoying craft cocktails and social connection. Makers Social transforms passive evenings into active, hands-on experiences by seamlessly combining creativity, hospitality, and community in a unique and immersive setting. To learn more, visit MakersSocial.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.
About Shark Tank
Shark Tank, airing on ABC, features ambitious entrepreneurs as they present their business ideas to a panel of accomplished investors, aiming to secure funding and mentorship. The critically acclaimed, multi-Emmy® Award-winning series, honors American entrepreneurship. Now in its 17th season, the show has facilitated deals that have resulted in over $11 billion in retail sales.
