Columbus, Ohio Headquartered, Infinity Square Funds, Doubles S&P 500 Performance

Infinity Square Funds is shellacking industry titan returns for their investors. The flagship Infinity Square Digital Fund, has posted 69% gains over the past 15 months since its inception, as of September 30. This is more than double the 28% performance of the S&P 500 during the same time period. Post this

Abe Nixon, Partner with Infinity Square Funds, had this to say about the standout performance.

"I am a big Columbus Blue Jackets and hockey fan. One of my favorite hockey quotes is by Wayne Gretzky. 'You've got to skate where the puck is going to be, not where it's already been'. We think about our fund the same way, focusing on risk adjusted, absolute returns in the fastest growing technology assets that will have a huge impact now and decades into the future. The growth curve of digital assets is now outpacing the growth curve of the internet on a year by year basis. Paradigm changing Digital Technology is where the puck is going, and we are focused on being at the cutting edge of this technology investing.

We love helping our investors achieve outsized returns while supporting technology that will improve the future world. This is our 7th year of expertise in the digital asset markets, and we expect to continue to outperform all traditional investment industry benchmarks in the decade to come."

Media Contact

Abe Nixon, Infinity Square Funds, 1 614-467-0397, [email protected], www.InfinitySquareFunds.com

SOURCE Infinity Square Funds