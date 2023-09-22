COLUMBUS SCHOOL OF MEDICAL MASSAGE awarded the 2022-2023 ACCSC SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Columbus School of Medical Massage receives the prestigious Schools of Excellence Award from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges for their efforts in maintaining high levels of achievement among their students.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Columbus School of Medical Massage received the 2022-2023 ACCSC School of Excellence Award on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023. This prestigious award recognizes accredited member schools that demonstrated a commitment to the expectations and rigors of ACCSC accreditation, as well as efforts in maintaining high levels of achievement among their students. Sarah Brannon Director of Education and Compliance accepted the award during a ceremony at the 2023 ACCSC Professional Development Conference in Arlington Virginia.