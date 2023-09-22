COLUMBUS SCHOOL OF MEDICAL MASSAGE awarded the 2022-2023 ACCSC SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE AWARD

Columbus School of Medical Massage receives the prestigious Schools of Excellence Award from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges for their efforts in maintaining high levels of achievement among their students.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Columbus School of Medical Massage received the 2022-2023 ACCSC School of Excellence Award on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023. This prestigious award recognizes accredited member schools that demonstrated a commitment to the expectations and rigors of ACCSC accreditation, as well as efforts in maintaining high levels of achievement among their students. Sarah Brannon Director of Education and Compliance accepted the award during a ceremony at the 2023 ACCSC Professional Development Conference in Arlington Virginia.
"We're proud of our reputation for providing a very high-quality education for the massage therapy industry for the last 28 years," says Bill Tahy, founder, and President of the Schools of Medical Massage. "And we are very happy we continue to be recognized by ACCSC for our efforts." Last year the Dayton, Cincinnati and Lima campuses all received the Schools of Distinction award from ACCSC.
Since 1995, Schools of Medical Massage has been training students to become Licensed Massage Therapists throughout Ohio. The Dayton School of Medical Massage and it's four branch campuses are approved by the State Medical Board of Ohio, the State Board of Career Colleges and Schools and accredited by ACCSC (Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges). Over the past 28 years Schools of Medical Massage has graduated 1000's of students from their five campuses located in Dayton, Cincinnati, Lima, Cleveland, and Columbus and has three times received the Excellence in Education award from Massage Envy, recognizing the top massage programs nationally.
More information is available at www.massageschools.com
