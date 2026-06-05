Columbus's Village Caregiving Addresses Rising Need for Quality In-Home Care as AARP Reveals $32B Ohio Caregiver Gap

A new AARP report shows Ohio's 2.2 million family caregivers provide an estimated $32 billion in unpaid care each year. To support Columbus families, Village Caregiving provides professional in-home caregiving services to help seniors live comfortably while providing relief for family caregivers.

COLOMBUS, Ohio, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Village Caregiving, one of the leading providers of nonmedical in-home care services in the U.S., is responding to a growing need for support among Columbus families after a new AARP report revealed that Ohio's family caregivers contribute to an estimated $32 billion in unpaid care annually.

The report found that 2.2 million Ohioans provide care for adults, contributing to 1.61 billion hours of care each year. To address this challenge and give families additional options, Village Caregiving offers compassionate in-home care services in Columbus, Ohio.

What Does the AARP Caregiver Gap Mean for Columbus Families?

The AARP findings highlight how heavily Ohio's care system relies on family members. Adult children, spouses and relatives are often managing caregiving alongside careers, children and other responsibilities.

Without family caregivers, many adults in the region would likely need institutional care, increasing costs for families and public programs alike. According to Village Caregiving, roughly 60% of seniors also say they prefer to stay at home for as long as possible.

For most families, that means finding ways to support a loved one's wish to age in place without taking on every caregiving responsibility alone. The best in-home caregivers in Columbus, OH, can supplement the care families already provide.

How Can Professional Caregivers in Columbus Help?

Professional caregivers like Village Caregiving provide nonmedical support such as companionship, light housekeeping, laundry support and medication reminders. In addition to assisting adults with daily routines, in-home care services can provide regular social interaction and conversation that some seniors may lack.

According to Village Caregiving, "Approximately 37% of United States adults between the ages of 50 and 80 have felt lonely and 34% reported feeling socially isolated. Introducing a companion as a trustworthy person to talk about everything from small, mundane matters to mental well-being can have a significant emotional impact."

As Ohio's caregiving demands continue to increase, many families are turning to professional in-home care to balance their loved one's independence with the realities of modern family life. Families searching for the best in-home caregivers in Columbus, Ohio, can learn more about Village Caregiving's services via its website.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following are some common questions about in-home care services in Columbus, Ohio.

When should families consider in-home care?

Many families begin exploring in-home care when caregiving responsibilities become difficult to manage due to work, family obligations or distance. Professional support can complement the care already being provided by relatives.

What services does Village Caregiving provide?

Services include companionship, eating, hygiene, light cleaning, errands and other nonmedical tasks.

How does in-home care help family caregivers?

Professional caregivers can help share everyday responsibilities, so family members have more time to attend to their personal needs.

About Village Caregiving

As a multi-award-winning "Best Home Care Agency," Village Caregiving provides nonmedical in-home care services for seniors and families in more than 65 locations. The company is guided by a commitment to compassionate, family-centered support. This includes offering simple, flat-rate pricing that doesn't change for nights, holidays or weekends. Every local office has a 24/7 direct cell number, so families can always reach a familiar person in a time of need, helping seniors live in familiar surroundings with unparalleled peace of mind.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Village Caregiving, 1 (614) 425-2680, [email protected], https://villagecaregiving.com

SOURCE Village Caregiving