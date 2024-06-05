Com Net, Inc. Announces Aaron Holtz as New Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Holtz, "I am honored to lead CNI as we continue to evolve and meet the challenges of an ever-changing telecommunications landscape. I am committed to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence that ensures our long-term success." Post this

"Aaron Holtz's proven leadership abilities and understanding of our industry are crucial for CNI as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional service to our customers. We are confident that under Aaron's leadership, we will continue to expand our statewide fiber optic network, and our CNI wholesale services along with our NOC services will continue to thrive," said Preston Meyer, Board Member of CNI. "We look forward to the contributions he will continue to make in his new role as CEO."

Aaron Holtz commented on his new role, stating, "I am honored to lead CNI as we continue to evolve and meet the challenges of an ever-changing telecommunications landscape. I am committed to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence that ensures our long-term success." Under Holtz's leadership, CNI will continue to focus on strategic growth and enhancing the quality of service to meet the needs of its customers. The company looks forward to a new chapter of leadership and innovation.

About Com Net, Inc.

Com Net, Inc. (CNI) is a leading provider of telecommunications solutions, offering a suite of services including high-speed fiber internet, superior call center support, comprehensive network operations, adaptive ABR video streaming, and CALEA compliance assistance. Headquartered in Wapakoneta, Ohio, CNI remains at the forefront of the telecommunications industry through continuous innovation and dedicated leadership.

