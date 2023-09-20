Comagine Health, A Leading National Health Care Consulting Firm, Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary

Comagine Health, a leading national, nonprofit health care consulting firm, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Since its founding in 1973, Comagine Health has grown from serving one local community into a national industry leader improving health care in more than 20 states with an annual revenue of almost $80 million. The company remains committed to its mission to improve health and create a better health care system so that people and communities will flourish.
With offices in nine locations nationwide and nearly 450 employees in over 30 states, Comagine Health has a robust and thriving national presence and profile. The organization works collaboratively across the health care system to reimagine, redesign and improve health care. Comagine Health partners with long-standing clients in both the public and private sector and at the federal, state and local level.
The company has deep expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics, and research and evaluation. Together, the experience and collaboration have made a significant difference over the past 50 years.
"The health care system has changed substantially over the past 50 years. Comagine Health has also evolved in its focuses with the changes to the health care system. We've been here working alongside our partners to address complex health care challenges," said Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer. "We continue to drive positive change every day in communities across the country. I'm grateful to be a part of that legacy."
