Comagine Health, A Leading National Health Care Consulting Firm, Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health, a leading national, nonprofit health care consulting firm, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Since its founding in 1973, Comagine Health has grown from serving one local community into a national industry leader improving health care in more than 20 states with an annual revenue of almost $80 million. The company remains committed to its mission to improve health and create a better health care system so that people and communities will flourish.