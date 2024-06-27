Comagine Health and Quality Health Associates of North Dakota Agree to Affiliate With Intent to Merge

Comagine Health, a national nonprofit health care consulting firm, and Quality Health Associates of North Dakota (QHA), a health care quality improvement organization, recently announced they have signed an affiliation agreement that provides a pathway to a potential merger of the two organizations.

SEATTLE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health, a national nonprofit health care consulting firm, and Quality Health Associates of North Dakota (QHA), a health care quality improvement organization, recently announced they have signed an affiliation agreement that provides a pathway to a potential merger of the two organizations. The two organizations have a history of working together over the last decade on federal initiatives. Through this new affiliation, they will be able to become even more powerful drivers for health care improvement.

An affiliation between the two organizations allows QHA and Comagine Health to each leverage their deep expertise and success in different areas. The affiliation will help both organizations better meet their missions and create greater value for their respective customers.

Comagine Health is a national leader in health care consulting for federal, state and local government agencies as well. The company is widely recognized for its expertise in quality improvement, care management, data solutions and research and evaluation. Additionally, Comagine Health has a long-standing history with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) serving as the Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) and is preparing to bid as a prime contractor for the 13th statement of work to serve as the QIN-QIO in Region 6, covering 14 states from the Pacific Northwest through the Midwest, including North Dakota. QHA is among multiple partner organizations who will be included in Comagine Health's bid.

"I'm excited about this affiliation," Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer said. "Our two organizations have naturally partnered well together over the years. We have a shared vision of improving health and health care and each organization brings unique talents and relationships to the partnership."

QHA has collaborated with health care professionals, organizations and communities across the state in North Dakota to improve the quality of care provided. QHA works toward this goal through a number of contracts, partnerships and initiatives. The goal of QHA is to improve the quality of care for the people of North Dakota by successfully balancing the needs of providers, consumers, stakeholders and payers.

"Aligning our health care knowledge and expertise through this affiliation is an incredible opportunity to advance our parallel missions, while delivering greater success to our customers and partners," said Richard Bubach, QHA's chief executive officer.

About Comagine Health

Comagine Health works collaboratively with patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders to reimagine, redesign and implement sustainable improvements in the health care system. As a trusted, neutral party, we work in our communities to address key, complex health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics and research. We invite our partners and communities to work with us to improve health and redesign the health care delivery system. For more information, please visit comagine.org.

About Quality Health Associates of North Dakota

Since 1974, Quality Health Associates (QHA) of North Dakota has collaborated with healthcare professionals, organizations, and communities across the state to improve the quality of care provided to the people of North Dakota. QHA works toward this goal through a number of contracts, partnerships, and initiatives. The goal of QHA is to improve the quality of care for the people of North Dakota by successfully balancing the needs of providers, consumers, stakeholders and payers. For more information, please visit qualityhealthnd.org.

