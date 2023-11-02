Comagine Health Awarded Multiple New Maternal Health Contracts

"The maternal health crisis has highlighted the need to invest in the care of one of society's most vulnerable populations," said Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer. Post this

Integrated Maternal Health Services: Comagine Health is collaborating with Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine (KSOM) at University of Las Vegas (UNLV) Nevada Department of Gynecology Surgery & Obstetrics, UNLV School of Public Health (SPH) and several other Southern Nevada partners to improve care for disproportionately impacted pregnant populations in Clark County, Nevada. The work aims to establish infrastructure to coordinate care between obstetrics, primary care (including pediatrics), specialty care, behavioral health and access to social services via the Southern Nevada Pathways Community HUB, operated by Comagine Health, using community health workers, care coordinators and other community-responsive caregivers to facilitate community-based outreach and create a robust safety net for pregnant people in Clark County. Comagine Health and partners were selected as one of five demonstration sites nationwide to do this important work.

State Maternal Health Innovation Program: This program will reduce maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity (SMM) by addressing maternal health disparities related to substance use disorder through the development of quality services, a skilled workforce, enhanced data quality and capacity, and innovative programming. This work is supporting maternal health efforts in Oregon in partnership with the Oregon Perinatal Collaborative.

"The maternal health crisis has highlighted the need to invest in the care of one of society's most vulnerable populations," said Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer. "The goal of this work aligns extraordinarily well with Comagine Health's mission of taking on tough problems in health care in order to improve population health."

Comagine Health works collaboratively with patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders to reimagine, redesign and implement sustainable improvements in the health care system. As a trusted, neutral party, we work in our communities to address key, complex health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics and research. We invite our partners and communities to work with us to improve health and redesign the health care delivery system. For more information, please visit comagine.org.

