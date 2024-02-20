Comagine Health Strengthens Its Board of Directors With New Members

"Comagine Health remains committed to reimagining health care, together," Dorothy Teeter, MHA, Comagine Health's board chair said. "Our new board members offer diverse perspectives and strategic leadership that will amplify our success and enable us to transform the health care system together." Post this

The new board members are:

John Clouse, MSIS, MBA is a technical leader and practicing data scientist focused on the intersection of social determinants of health and clinical data. He is passionate about shaping health care to address the needs of the person, not just the patient, leveraging his background in software development, enterprise architecture and data science. Currently, he is the chief technology officer focused on innovation at Moda Health, a health care company based in Portland, Oregon .

Comagine Health's corporate board is led by chair Dorothy Teeter, MHA. Ms. Teeter served as a board member for three years before stepping into her role as board chair. She has over 30 years of public and private health system leadership with deep experience in population health services delivery and innovation in building value through clinical and community linkages. Ms. Teeter was the director of the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) and also held senior roles at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), Group Health Cooperative and Seattle Children's Hospital.

About Comagine Health

Comagine Health works collaboratively with patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders to reimagine, redesign and implement sustainable improvements in the health care system. As a trusted, neutral party, we work in our communities to address key, complex health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics and research. We invite our partners and communities to work with us to improve health and redesign the health care delivery system. For more information, please visit comagine.org.

