Comagine Health's Chief Clinical Officer Named by Governor Jay Inslee as New Chair of the Bree Collaborative

Comagine Health's Chief Clinical Officer, Emily Transue, MD, MHA, FACP, was recently named by Governor Jay Inslee as the new Chair of the Bree Collaborative at the Foundation for Health Care Quality
SEATTLE, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health's Chief Clinical Officer, Emily Transue, MD, MHA, FACP, was recently named by Governor Jay Inslee as the new Chair of the Bree Collaborative at the Foundation for Health Care Quality. The Dr. Robert Bree Collaborative was established in 2011 by Washington State House Bill 1311 to provide a mechanism through which public and private health care stakeholders can work together to improve quality, health outcomes, and cost effectiveness of care in Washington State. Members are appointed by the Washington State Governor and include public and private health care purchasers in Washington State, health plans, physicians and other health care providers, hospitals and quality improvement organizations.
The Bree Collaborative is charged with identifying areas with substantial variation in practice patterns in Washington, increasing use trends or patient safety issues. For each topic, the Bree Collaborative identifies and recommends best-practice, evidence-based, equity-focused approaches that build upon existing efforts and quality improvement activities.
As Comagine Health's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Transue oversees a team of medical directors and provides strategic leadership and clinical insight for the organization. She is a primary care physician and internist with over 20 years of clinical experience. She has expertise in primary care, physician-owned multispecialty group leadership, Medicaid managed care and public benefit programs including Medicaid and public and school employee benefits.
"This is an impressive honor," Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer said. "Dr. Transue joins a small, distinguished group of leaders that have been asked to serve as chairs of the Bree Collaborative. I offer my congratulations to her and I'm confident she'll do an excellent job in this role."
"I believe that the Bree is an unparalleled resource for improving the quality of care in Washington and serving the Quadruple Aim of improved health outcomes, patient experience, cost and value and provider experience," Dr. Transue said. "As Chair, I look forward to supporting efforts to increase implementation and expand the impact of its work, ensure the continued relevance of its topics and make sure that the voices of all who participate are heard and honored."
About Comagine Health
Comagine Health works collaboratively with patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders to reimagine, redesign and implement sustainable improvements in the health care system. As a trusted, neutral party, we work in our communities to address key, complex health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics and research. We invite our partners and communities to work with us to improve health and redesign the health care delivery system. For more information, please visit comagine.org.
Media Contact
Meredith Mortensen, Comagine Health, 800-949-7536, [email protected]
SOURCE Comagine Health
Share this article