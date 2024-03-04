Comagine Health's Chief Clinical Officer Named by Governor Jay Inslee as New Chair of the Bree Collaborative

"I believe that the Bree is an unparalleled resource for improving the quality of care in Washington and serving the Quadruple Aim of improved health outcomes, patient experience, cost and value and provider experience," Dr. Transue said. Post this

As Comagine Health's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Transue oversees a team of medical directors and provides strategic leadership and clinical insight for the organization. She is a primary care physician and internist with over 20 years of clinical experience. She has expertise in primary care, physician-owned multispecialty group leadership, Medicaid managed care and public benefit programs including Medicaid and public and school employee benefits.

"This is an impressive honor," Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer said. "Dr. Transue joins a small, distinguished group of leaders that have been asked to serve as chairs of the Bree Collaborative. I offer my congratulations to her and I'm confident she'll do an excellent job in this role."

"I believe that the Bree is an unparalleled resource for improving the quality of care in Washington and serving the Quadruple Aim of improved health outcomes, patient experience, cost and value and provider experience," Dr. Transue said. "As Chair, I look forward to supporting efforts to increase implementation and expand the impact of its work, ensure the continued relevance of its topics and make sure that the voices of all who participate are heard and honored."

About Comagine Health

Comagine Health works collaboratively with patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders to reimagine, redesign and implement sustainable improvements in the health care system. As a trusted, neutral party, we work in our communities to address key, complex health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics and research. We invite our partners and communities to work with us to improve health and redesign the health care delivery system. For more information, please visit comagine.org.

