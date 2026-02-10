Comanche Cache Casino Celebrates First Anniversary With Games, Prizes and Meet & Greet with Paul Wahlberg

"Bringing Chef Paul Wahlberg to our one-of-a-kind Wahlburgers location is a fun way to celebrate the anniversary and create another memorable experience for our guests." Post this

The remodel also coincided with another milestone, the launch of Oklahoma's first Wahlburgers. The restaurant remains the only Wahlburgers location in the state and features a menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads and desserts.

"Over the past year, we have been thrilled to see guests embrace everything Comanche Cache Casino has to offer after the remodel and expansion," said Brian Weryavah, general manager of Comanche Cache Casino. "Bringing Chef Paul Wahlberg to our one-of-a-kind Wahlburgers location is a fun way to celebrate the anniversary and create another memorable experience for our guests."

The anniversary event will include hot seat drawings every 30 minutes, with two winners receiving $100 to $500 in Comanche Credit, and raffle tickets available at 3 p.m. for a chance to win $100 Wahlburgers gift cards, with winners announced at 6 p.m.

Guests can also sign up for a free menu tasting and meet-and-greet with Chef Paul Wahlberg at 5 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 3 p.m. on the day of the event inside Wahlburgers.

Comanche Cache Casino is located at 16193 OK-115 in Cache, Oklahoma.

For more information about Comanche Cache Casino, visit www.comanchecachecasino.com. For more information about Wahlburgers, visit www.wahlburgers.com.

ABOUT COMANCHE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

Comanche Nation Entertainment operates Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol, Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin, Comanche Star Casino in Walters and Comanche Cache Casino in Cache. Its Comanche Travel Plazas, Smoke Shops and Quick Stops are located throughout Southwest Oklahoma.

True to its tribal heritage, Comanche Nation Entertainment is committed to family. It treats its team members like family and supports vital community services in the towns where it operates. Its mission at all of its properties is to provide a fun and exciting experience for guests, a safe and rewarding environment for team members and prosperity for the Comanche Nation.

For more information on Comanche Nation Entertainment properties, visit www.comanchenationentertainment.com or follow the company on Facebook.

ABOUT WAHLBURGERS

Founded by Mark, Donnie, and Chef Paul Wahlberg, Wahlburgers opened in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. Known for its fun, casual, and music-filled atmosphere, Wahlburgers invites guests to enjoy great food and good times. The walls celebrate the Wahlberg brothers' journey from Dorchester kids to international stars, while the menu crafted by Chef Paul features craveable premium burgers, house-made condiments, seared salmon, and other signature items like Bacon Mac N' Cheese and Adult Shakes. Dedicated to community, Wahlburgers supports local initiatives, including the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. For more information, visit wahlburgersrestaurant.com.

