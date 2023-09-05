Combination Products: Critical Steps to Successfully Accelerate Time-to-Market, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Without the proper foresight and planning, significant challenges on the device side arise, including complexities related to reliability, human factors, performance testing and process validations. Tweet this

These challenges are often compounded by accelerated schedules after therapeutic efficacy has been demonstrated during Phase I and Phase II clinical trials. At these inflection points, there is significant commercial motivation to accelerate schedules for combination products for Phase III trials and commercial launch. Unfortunately, many combination product development teams place too little emphasis on the device constituent part. This often results in prolonged device development activities and redo loops that significantly delay commercial milestones.

This webinar will help developers of combination products clearly understand the device development process. The goal is for participants to understand the risk factors that may arise and put in place mitigation strategies that will streamline the device development process. Register now to learn how to develop a clear and comprehensive plan to succeed in combination product development.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) featuring industry experts Eric Sugalski, President and CEO, Archimedic; and Jen Riter, Senior Director, Business and Technical Operations, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Combination Products: Critical Steps to Successfully Accelerate Time-to-Market.

