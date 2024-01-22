Combining Flexibility and Efficiency: Virtudesk Officially Launches Virtudesk Lite

Pavel Stepanov, CEO of Virtudesk, expressed excitement about empowering businesses with accessible solutions, stating that Virtudesk Lite provides the same skill and commitment as their other services. Priced at $13.30 per hour, Virtudesk Lite is a cost-effective option for tasks like remote administrative support, routine technical responsibilities, and creative assistance. Clients also benefit from a dedicated Team Manager for oversight and issue resolution.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtudesk, one of the leading providers of virtual assistant solutions, is thrilled to announce the official launch of Virtudesk Lite, one of three services that the company has in store to welcome 2024 and its market with an innovative solution to continue its mission of empowering businesses across the country.

Virtudesk Lite: An Innovative Approach For Redefining Productivity

Business owners operate in various ways. However, one common factor that all entrepreneurs need is constant efficiency and productivity to operate effectively. Virtudesk aims to deliver exactly that regardless of the industry with Virtudesk Lite. Unlike its other services, Virtudesk Lite is the perfect option for clients who want to experience Virtudesk's virtual assistant services without the limitation of operating within a fixed schedule.

Under the service, clients can avail of 10 hours of flexible virtual assistant support, with full autonomy of how they would utilize the given hours on a weekly basis. Virtudesk Lite also offers the use of the company's official time-tracking software, Timedly, a built-in system that tracks logged hours, attendance, and screenshot captures, ensuring clients have the utmost transparency and accountability.

"We are so excited to introduce Virtudesk Lite as part of our latest services. We believe in empowering businesses across the country and that means offering an accessible solution for both aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs," said Pavel Stepanov, CEO of Virtudesk. "Rest assured that our virtual assistants here at Virtudesk will bring the same level of skill and commitment to help businesses reach their fullest potential."

For as low as $13.30 per hour, Virtudesk Lite is the epitome of an accessible and cost-effective solution for clients who require support in performing less time-consuming tasks, such as remote administrative support, routine technical responsibilities, and creative assistance. To ensure that your virtual assistant is performing with utmost efficiency, clients will also have access to a dedicated Team Manager on standby to address any concerns and oversee the VA's performance.

In the instance that clients would require additional services, Virtudesk also offers options that provide the availability of 20- or 40-hour prepaid blocks, ideal for clients operating a business that requires tasks such as social media management, customer relationship management, and email marketing services.

Virtudesk Lite is available now, and clients may schedule a discovery call with Virtudesk via this link. For more information regarding Virtudesk and its services, visit the official website and the following social media pages ( Facebook | Twitter | Instagram).

About Virtudesk:

Virtudesk was founded in 2016 by Pavel Stepanov. Virtudesk offers virtual assistants from the Philippines specializing in marketing, prospecting, administrative, customer service, transaction coordination, and time block services. Virtudesk is dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow, including real estate agents and other business professionals being included on this year's Inc. 5000's fastest-growing company, ranking 961st across the country.

Media Contact

Jerica Fornis, Virtudesk, 1 2068091086, [email protected], https://myvirtudesk.com

SOURCE Virtudesk