Come See Why Amelia Island Is Florida's Idyllic Hidden Gem

Besides being an under-the-radar destination that's perfect for travelers looking to combine nature and relaxation, Amelia Island is also home to a number of unique and accessible properties that treat guests like family. Post this

Seaside Amelia Inn — This understated seaside boutique offers private balconies, complimentary Southern-style breakfasts, and direct beach access. Guests can sit back, relax, and enjoy a pristine and stress-free beach experience.

Amelia Hotel — Find first-class amenities at affordable prices at Fernandina Beach's 89-room Amelia Hotel. Enjoy complimentary parking for one car plus free daily breakfast an outdoor pool, then set off to explore the island's miles of nature trails, white-sandy beaches, and Victorian-era architecture.

89-room Amelia Hotel. Enjoy complimentary parking for one car plus free daily breakfast an outdoor pool, then set off to explore the island's miles of nature trails, white-sandy beaches, and Victorian-era architecture. Courtyard Amelia Island — With an acclaimed on-site restaurant (The Bistro) and poolside dining (Tides), fitness center, thoughtfully appointed guest rooms, spacious outdoor pool, whirlpool, and other amenities, it's easy to fall in love with this Fernandina Beach property.

property. SpringHill Suites Amelia Island — The Courtyard Amelia Island's neighbor features all-suite accommodations for guests, which is wonderful for families and those looking for a little extra space. Head down to Tides Pool Bar and Grill for a bite to eat and an ice-cold cocktail to enjoy by the water.

Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach — The soon-to-be Surf & Sand Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island, part of the Ascend Collection by Choice Hotels, is ideally situated by the beach and close to Fort Cinch State Park. It is also located less than two miles from Amelia River Cruises, Historic Downtown, and the Amelia Island Museum of History.

Ocean Coast Hotel — Recently remodeled guest rooms make the Ocean Coast Hotel a great place for travelers of all ages and abilities to soak up the sun. Championship golf and tennis, fishing, kayaking, horseback riding, paddle boarding, and other activities await just beyond the property.

"We like to say that Amelia Island is Florida's best-kept secret," said Ted Ent, President and CEO of Innisfree Hotels. "And while we'd be happy to keep that to ourselves, Amelia Island is just too picture-perfect not to share it with travelers looking for a slower-paced vibe. Come see for yourself what memories await you in this quiet little beachside corner of Florida."

You can find more places to stay on Amelia Island by visiting innisfreehotels.com .

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For over three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 27 hotel properties — about 3,500 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet, and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $800 million of assets under management and $180 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

Media Contact

Kennedy Norton, Butin PR, 1 843-566-2994, [email protected]

SOURCE Innisfree Hotels