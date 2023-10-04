Come to Maker Faire Rocklin at Sierra College on Saturday, October 7, 2023

The Rocklin community is invited to Maker Faire Rocklin at Sierra College on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

ROCKLIN, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rocklin community is invited to Maker Faire Rocklin at Sierra College on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Maker Faire is a free family-friendly gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, and projects.

Maker Faire Rocklin is a celebration for all ages featuring rockets and robots, digital fabrication, DIY science and technology, urban farming and sustainability, alternative energy, bicycles, unique hand-made crafts, music and local food, and educational workshops and installations.

WHEN: October 7, 2023 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

WHERE: Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95677

COST: Free Admission and Free Parking

CONTACT: [email protected] or (916) 625-5200

WEBSITE: Visit the Maker Faire Rocklin website for more information.

About Sierra College

Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at http://www.sierracollege.edu

