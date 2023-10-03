Comedy Sensation Michael Palascak to Light Up New Spire Arts Stage

Palascak set to deliver unforgettable night of laughter that will have the audience rolling in the aisles

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to laugh until you cry with the hilarious stand-up comedy of Michael Palascak coming to New Spires Arts in Frederick Maryland on November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Known for his quick wit, relatable humor, and charismatic stage presence, Palascak is set to deliver an unforgettable night of laughter that will have the audience rolling in the aisles.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street. Discounts are available for students, children, military, and seniors.

With a career that has spanned over a decade, Michael Palascak has become a household name in the world of comedy. His unique brand of observational humor touches on everyday experiences, family, and the quirks of modern life, making him a favorite among comedy fans of all ages. He performed on both The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the same year. In addition, his resume includes A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Conan, has a Comedy Central Half Hour special, and was a Top 5 Finalist on Last Comic Standing where one judge claimed, "My first impression of Michael was a great likability. This is a guy that could star in a sitcom."

ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.

