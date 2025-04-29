Comfort Keepers® Achieves Major Milestones in Q1 2025 as Fully Franchised Model Accelerates Growth

Leading senior care franchise continues expansion and earns top industry accolades, demonstrating robust growth and commitment to its franchise network.

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comfort Keepers®, a leading home care franchise with over 600 territories across North America, is off to a strong start in 2025. Building on the momentum of last year's transition to a fully franchised model, the brand has hit new milestones in expansion, franchise development and operational innovation — all while continuing to deliver award-winning care that elevates the human spirit.

"We're firing on all cylinders right now," said Scott Oaks, Vice President of Franchise Development at Comfort Keepers. "In Q1, we continued to build on our growth momentum with both new franchisee signings as well as existing franchisees continuing to expand."

Since being acquired by Halifax Group in late 2023, Comfort Keepers has executed a strategic shift away from corporate-owned locations. At its peak, the brand operated approximately 80 company-owned territories — but as of Q1 2025, that number is down to just three.

"We thought this transition would take two years, but the response from our system has been phenomenal," Oaks said. "Roughly 90% of those company operations were sold to existing franchisees or employees — a clear sign of the strength of our model and the trust our franchise network has in the business."

The re-franchising initiative has sharpened Comfort Keepers' focus on franchisee support, with more resources now dedicated solely to franchise success and enhanced support for new franchisees entering the system.

One of the key drivers of momentum in Q1 2025 was the continued impact of Comfort Keeper's recognition as a top home care provider by Newsweek. Based on client feedback, the award became a valuable marketing tool in the months that followed, validating the quality of care delivered by franchisees and helping them connect with new clients in their communities.

"Our franchisees are leveraging this to build trust with prospective clients," Oaks said. "It's a huge compliment to the way our caregivers are supporting families and proof that our systems are working across the country."

The brand is also experiencing strong franchise growth across the country. In Q1 alone, Comfort Keepers expanded in:

Little Rock, Arkansas – Led by an existing franchisee based in Memphis.

Chattanooga, Tennessee – Through a multi-territory expansion by a Nashville-based operator.

Miami, Florida – Welcoming the brand's first franchisee in the market.

Muncie, Indiana – Driven by a referral from a high-performing franchisee in the region.

California – Continued development in and around the brand's Irvine headquarters.

"We're seeing growth from all fronts — franchisee referrals, new leads and system expansions," Oaks said. "It's exciting to see people both inside and outside our network recognize the opportunity and want to be part of it."

To address industry-wide labor challenges, Comfort Keepers has doubled down on caregiver recruitment and retention this quarter. The brand launched ComfortKeepers.jobs, a dedicated job portal that allows franchisees to post openings without the high cost and competition of traditional platforms.

Additionally, Comfort Keepers is using social media, including TikTok, to reach younger caregivers and continues to promote personalized caregiver-client matching to ensure long-term success and satisfaction.

"We're working hard to show caregivers they're valued," said Oaks. "When they feel heard and supported, they stay — and that impacts client retention just as much as employee retention."

Comfort Keepers is also introducing tech-forward tools to help franchisees operate more effectively. A newly developed CRM system is streamlining client communications and referral management. Meanwhile, the brand's innovative Marketing GPT tool helps franchisees build custom local marketing campaigns using AI guidance tailored to their market and brand standards.

"This AI-powered assistant takes the guesswork out of local marketing," Oaks said. "It's a game-changer for franchisees who want to maximize their reach without being overwhelmed."

Following a record-breaking Q1, Comfort Keepers is ramping up its franchise development efforts with plans to sign 30 new territories this year. The brand has added new support roles across onboarding, training and operations to ensure every new owner is set up for success.

"We're not just looking for volume," Oaks said. "We want people who are both business-minded and compassionate — people who understand what families are going through and want to make a difference."

With an average unit volume of $1.3 million, award-winning care delivery and over 350 available territories in markets like Houston, Seattle and St. Louis, Comfort Keepers is poised for another year of exceptional growth.

About Comfort Keepers®

For over 25 years, Comfort Keepers has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company's nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as Comfort Keepers®, who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

