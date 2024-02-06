Comfort Keepers Canada Chooses AxisCare as Enterprise Software Vendor

"We are incredibly pleased to be partnering with AxisCare for our Canadian franchises. From our initial conversations and vetting process, it was clear that their approach aligns well with our vision and values." - Peter Drutz, President of Comfort Keepers Post this

The top criteria for CKC's software selection included compliance with Canadian privacy legislation, ease of use for all stages of office development, competitive pricing, and the desire for a long-term strategic partnership. Comfort Keepers Canada's decision to mandate AxisCare throughout their franchise network was attributed to AxisCare's ability to meet these needs coupled with their award-winning customer support, and the robust functionality of AxisCare's mobile app to assist in care delivery.

Said Peter Drutz, President of Comfort Keepers, "We are incredibly pleased to be partnering with AxisCare for our Canadian franchises. From our initial conversations and vetting process, it was clear that their approach aligns well with our vision and values. We entered into the partnership last summer, but the onboarding of many of our locations has reinforced that this partnership will immensely benefit our operations, enabling us to meet our growth projections."

Said Moyra Miller, VP of Customer Success at AxisCare, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Comfort Keepers Canada and assist them in providing exceptional care while improving their operational efficiency. AxisCare is delighted at the opportunity to serve the CKC franchise and provide superior service and support that they can rely on."

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and seven countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and full-service Payroll, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible.

Media Contact

Taylor Stack, AxisCare, (800) 930-7201, [email protected], axiscare.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE AxisCare