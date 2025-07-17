Comfort Keepers® Hits Mid-Year Stride With Strong Franchise Growth and Rising Demand for In-Home Care

As demand for aging-in-place care rises, Comfort Keepers expands its national footprint with new franchisees, innovative solutions, and enhanced support for owners.

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfway through 2025, Comfort Keepers® is picking up speed. The in-home care brand has signed more than a dozen new franchise agreements this year, welcomed expansions from existing owners, and doubled down on technology and support systems. These are all part of a broader push to meet the country's growing demand for aging-in-place solutions.

That momentum isn't by accident. After more than two decades in business, the brand took a hard look at its development strategy and retooled for long-term growth.

"We made a concerted effort a little over a year ago to refocus on expansion in terms of adding new units from outside of our existing network of owners," said Scott Oaks, Vice President of Franchise Development for Comfort Keepers.

Oaks joined the brand in March 2024 to rebuild the franchise development infrastructure from the ground up. "We've got the foundation in place for not only a strong franchise development process but also for getting the word out on a wider and more consistent basis," he said.

Even with an influx of new brands entering the senior care category, Comfort Keepers isn't chasing trends. The brand's strength lies in its staying power. Over the past 27 years, it has weathered recessions, regulatory changes, and a global pandemic. Oaks said the model hasn't just survived, it's evolved.

"Our franchise model has been able to adapt and take advantage of those changes," he said.

That adaptability includes a new operating platform being rolled out to both new and existing locations. It's designed to streamline operations, including scheduling and caregiver-client matching while providing families with real-time access to care updates and franchisees with stronger data to work with.

"It also provides better data for us to analyze, which helps us improve client outcomes and differentiate ourselves from other providers," Oaks said.

Still, no amount of technology replaces what truly sets the business apart: people. The most successful franchisees aren't just strong operators; they're personally invested in the mission. Many have cared for an aging loved one and want to make a difference in their communities.

"That passion becomes second nature," Oaks said. "You remember what that was like, and you put yourself in the shoes of your clients and their families."

Those personal connections often translate into longevity. Some Comfort Keepers franchisees have been with the brand for more than 20 years.

"That speaks volumes about the brand, the support, and the dedication our owners have for this work," Oaks said.

To help new owners ramp up, the brand offers hands-on, customized support well before the doors open.

"We make sure that franchisees understand they will be provided with unprecedented support right out of the gate," Oaks said.

From the initial kickoff call through pre-opening and into the first six to nine months of operations, each franchisee works with a dedicated development specialist and a regional director who guides them through licensing, onboarding, and early operations.

With more than 400 open territories remaining, including major markets like Houston, Miami, Seattle, and Boston, the brand is actively expanding. But Oaks said it isn't just about numbers.

"Our focus always needs to be on bringing in good quality franchises first," he said. "If we get that part right, the volume will follow."

About Comfort Keepers®

For over 25 years, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company's nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as Comfort Keepers®, who deliver joy through Interactive Caregiving™ by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE Comfort Keepers