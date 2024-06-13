Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach Becomes the Surf & Sand Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island

Innisfree Hotels is proud to announce the opening of the new Surf & Sand Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island, a modern and beachy boutique hotel located at 2801 Atlantic Avenue in the heart of beautiful Fernandina Beach. Post this

Families, couples, seniors, and other travelers will find the conveniently located Surf & Sand Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island the ideal destination for their beach vacation. Whether relaxing on the beach or exploring Fort Clinch State Park and Historic Downtown, a Fernandina Beach adventure awaits outside the hotel's doors.

"We are so excited for guests to experience the Surf & Sand Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island and make it their home base while enjoying gorgeous Fernandina Beach," said Ted Ent, President and CEO of Innisfree Hotels. "We saw the history and potential in this property when we purchased it last year, and it is wonderful to see that vision come to life in such a magnificent way."

The Surf & Sand Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island is part of Choice Hotels' Ascend Hotel Collection, which includes historic, boutique, and one-of-a-kind properties woven into their communities' culture and fabric, with art and amenities that put local flavor first.

The hotel is currently accepting bookings for 2024. For reservations or more information, call 904-261-0193 or visit choicehotels.com or ameliaislandhotels.com.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

Media Contact

Kennedy Norton, Innisfree Hotels, 1 8435662994, [email protected], innisfreehotels.com

SOURCE Innisfree Hotels