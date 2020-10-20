Comfort Inn and Suites Daytona Beach Oceanfront Pool The Comfort Inn and Suites Daytona Beach Oceanfront offers free Wi-Fi so registered guests who may still be working from home or students who may be virtually learning this year, can take a break from the confines of their home.

The Comfort Inn and Suites Daytona Beach Oceanfront announces their discounted mid-week rate for those looking to travel Sunday through Thursday. This oceanfront resort is offering rates under $100.00 or 20% off best available rate for a Sunday-Thursday stay with a 2-night minimum. This special offer is valid for travel through December 30, 2020. Restrictions apply, not valid over special events. Rates are based on availability. To take advantage of this rate, use code LMIDW when booking over the phone or book online using this link: http://www.comfortinn.com/ires/en-US/html/ArrivalInfo?hotel=FLC28&srp=LMIDW&pu=no.

The Comfort Inn and Suites Daytona Beach Oceanfront offers free Wi-Fi so registered guests who may still be working from home or students who may be virtually learning this year, can take a break from the confines of their home. Wi-Fi is available throughout so guests can work virtually from their room or in any of the common areas throughout the property.

General Manager, Jeff VanDiver, stated, “With the growing number of people staying home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to offer an alternative space for virtual working and learning. We have taken appropriate steps to thoroughly sanitize each room between guests as well as clean our common areas regularly. We do require all staff and guests wear a mask when indoors. Our resort is extremely safe as we are closely following recommendations as set by the Center for Disease Control, (CDC).”

The amenities available when staying at Comfort Inn Daytona Beach Oceanfront include an oceanfront pool and sun deck, oceanfront lounge and Tiki Hut, free parking, Wi-Fi, and a daily grab and go breakfast. A private balcony is available on most guest rooms.

VanDiver added, “Whether you are 'Adding Education to your Beach Vacation' or simply having a 'Workcation,' Daytona Beach is the perfect location. Many guests enjoy the close proximity to the Daytona Beach Pier, and other tourist establishments including access to the historic Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, Marine Science Center, and the Daytona International Speedway. There is no shortage of opportunities for field trips when virtually learning in Daytona Beach. Our bar is now open Thursday through Sunday and we are happy to announce our newest signature drink, 'The Bluewater,' a pina colada made with coconut rum and blue curacao.”

The Comfort Inn and Suites Daytona Beach Oceanfront is located at 103 South Ocean Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida 32118. Their central location makes it convenient for travelers to get around as this resort is located just over 5 miles from the Daytona Beach International Airport, is walking distance to several restaurants, shops, and the Daytona Beach Pier. Ride share services are also available for guests looking to explore further.

For best availability and rates, travelers are encouraged to book soon. Those looking to book their mid-week stay at the Comfort Inn and Suites Daytona Beach Oceanfront are encouraged to use rate code LMIDW when booking over the phone or book online using this link: http://www.comfortinn.com/ires/en-US/html/ArrivalInfo?hotel=FLC28&srp=LMIDW&pu=no. For more information or to speak with a reservationist call 386-252-2378.