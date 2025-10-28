Comic Relief to Honor Trevor Noah and Kristin Lemkau During the Annual "Comic Relief Live" Benefit, Hosted by John Oliver on December 10; Tickets Go on Sale October 29

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized by Comic Relief, an organization that uses the power of laughter to effect positive change in the world and to help build a more hopeful future for kids." - Trevor Noah, recipient of Comic Relief's "Icon Award" Post this

"Comic Relief Live" is a star-studded benefit that uses comedy to inspire people to join Comic Relief's mission to help kids facing poverty. The benefit raises vital funds and brings heightened attention to the critical needs of children and young people in under-resourced communities, while also celebrating the remarkable contributions of outstanding leaders like Noah and Lemkau for their exceptional professional achievements and philanthropic dedication to support and protect these needs.

"We are incredibly proud to honor Trevor Noah and Kristin Lemkau, two extraordinary leaders whose dedication to helping children and families truly embodies the spirit of Comic Relief," said Michele Ganeless, Chief Executive Officer, Comic Relief. "'Comic Relief Live' is also an ideal moment to celebrate our remarkable grantee partners who are on the front lines every day, making a tangible difference in people's lives."

Comic Relief's Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding individuals in the entertainment industry who have leveraged their platform as a force for good, and whose actions have inspired the public to support children and young people facing poverty, will be presented to Noah and his Foundation for their efforts to reimagine how youth learn, acquire skills, and harness the curiosity necessary to lead the next generation, and to create a world where education enables youth to dream, see, and build the impossible. Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robin Williams (posthumously) received last year's Icon Award for their deep commitment and passionate work bringing "comic relief" to households nationwide.

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized by Comic Relief, an organization that uses the power of laughter to effect positive change in the world and to help build a more hopeful future for kids," said Trevor Noah. "The work that my foundation and I strive to do taps into that same belief system."

Lemkau will receive Comic Relief's Visionary Award, which acknowledges trailblazing individuals whose exceptional professional, civic, and philanthropic endeavors have meaningfully and boldly created opportunities to support and empower others. This award recognizes Lemkau's efforts to combat poverty, expand access to quality education, and champion community involvement as crucial for social impact. Sir Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, received last year's Visionary Award for his long-standing partnership and support of Comic Relief's efforts to drive positive change and create opportunities to support and empower others.

"I'm humbled and deeply grateful to receive the Visionary Award from Comic Relief," said Kristin Lemkau. "I've worked most of my adult life to support organizations that help children break the cycle of poverty. No child chooses to be born into systemic poverty, and every child deserves the help to break through the enormous headwinds it creates for them. The work Comic Relief does is absolutely staggering, to unify an entire industry to donate their time, talent, and dollars to help more than 35 million kids 'build the impossible.'"

Joanna Coles, OBE, Chief Content and Creative Officer at The Daily Beast, and Jacki Kelley, Chief Client Officer & Chief Business Officer at Interpublic Group, will co-chair the 2025 benefit. Together, they preside over a distinguished committee of entertainment, business, and philanthropic leaders, all committed to furthering Comic Relief's mission and dynamic spirit.

Funds from the annual "Comic Relief Live" benefit support Comic Relief's work empowering community-based partners who work tirelessly to help children in under-resourced communities get a great education, stay safe and supported, grow up healthy, and feel empowered to chase their dreams. Comic Relief supports nearly 50 pioneering partners and programs across the U.S. and worldwide have delivered essential services and addressed the immediate and long-term needs of over 50 million children and families. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, please visit comicrelief.org/live. Tickets are also available by visiting carnegiehall.org, calling Carnegie Hall at (212) 247-7800, or at the Carnegie Hall Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

About Comic Relief

Comic Relief believes comedy isn't just entertainment—it's action. It uses the power of comedy to draw attention to poverty's impact on kids and to inspire donations that fuel community-led partners creating lasting change. Comic Relief supports initiatives that provide safety and housing, better health, stronger education, and economic opportunities so kids can thrive. Since its founding, Comic Relief has raised more than $436 million and helped over 50 million children and families across the U.S. and around the world. Comic Relief, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief and its impact, visit www.comicrelief.org. Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

