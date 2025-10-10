COMIC SHOP NEWS CELEBRATES 2000th ISSUE WITH HISTORIC MILESTONE, EXCLUSIVE TEAM AMERICA RACING COMIC DEBUT

The Long Running Comic Shop Newspaper Publishing Landmark 2,000th Issue, Celebrating the Heart of the Industry: Local Comic Shops

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comic Shop News (CSN), the essential newsprint guide to the world of comics, proudly announces the release of its landmark 2000th issue, hitting comic shops nationwide on December 17, 2025. This celebratory issue marks a historic publishing achievement and also serves as a love letter to comic book retailers, the backbone of the industry.

Reaching this milestone, Comic Shop News is more popular than ever, boasting a dedicated readership of over 34,000 comic book fans across the United States. The 2000th issue is perfectly timed for the holiday season, offering a must-have collectible for pop culture enthusiasts and a perfect gift for comics fans.

"Reaching 2000 issues is a testament to the vibrant, enduring community that gathers in local comic shops every week," said Dave Witing, CSN Publisher/Editor. "This issue is our way of celebrating that community and giving back to the retailers and readers who have made this incredible journey possible."

The milestone issue is packed with exclusive content that underscores its importance:

Double-Sized: CSN #2000 is twice the usual length, with 12 pages of news, art and story.

Collector's Cover: The issue features a stunning flip cover with all-new art from industry legend Howard Chaykin, making it an instant collector's item.

The Exclusive Relaunch of an Icon: Inside, readers will find the exclusive comic book relaunch of the iconic 80s toy brand, Team America Racing. This special section includes the first issue of the all-new Team America Racing comic book series, available only within the pages of Comic Shop News #2000.

An All-Star Creative Team: The new Team America Racing adventure is helmed by a powerhouse creative team. The series is written by veteran writer Matthew Price (credit 1, credit 2), drawn by artist extraordinaire Josh Hood (Star Trek, Wonder Woman), and colored by the legendary Lorenzo Scaramella (Jonny Quest, Space Quest).

This 2000th issue is more than just a milestone publication; it's a celebration of the past, present, and future of comics, delivered directly to the hands of the most passionate fans in the world through their local comic shops.

About Comic Shop News:

For over 38 years, Comic Shop News has been curating the best new products in the comic book industry. Distributed through a vast network of partner comic book specialty stores, CSN connects fans with the latest releases, creator interviews, and in-depth features, supporting the vital ecosystem of local comic retailers. CSN is the last of the weekly print 'zines, and is still going strong.

Media Contact

Zogg The Terrible, CSN Press, 1 (347) 566-8752, [email protected], https://www.comicshopnews.com/

SOURCE CSN Press