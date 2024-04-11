Coming in Hot: Launch of Cybersecurity Firm, CyberUSA's shiny new toy. A Complete Platform of Cybersecurity Goodies like Never-Seen before.

CyberUSA, a cutting-edge cybersecurity firm, is proud to announce the launch of its new Cyber Protect Platform, offering its Cyber Protect subscription service. CyberUSA seamlessly integrates the most secure backup with cybersecurity to provide complete, streamlined protection, providing maximum protection against cyber threats.

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberUSA, a cutting-edge cybersecurity firm, is proud to announce the launch of its new Cyber Protect Platform, offering its Cyber Protect subscription service. CyberUSA seamlessly integrates the most secure backup with cybersecurity to provide complete, streamlined protection, providing maximum protection against cyber threats.

Key Features of CyberUSA's Solution:

Comprehensive Cybersecurity: Our software integrates advanced threat detection, real-time monitoring, and proactive defense mechanisms. It shields your critical data and systems from cyber-attacks, ensuring your business remains secure.





Data Backup and Recovery: CyberUSA's solution includes automated data backup and rapid recovery capabilities. In the event of a breach or system failure, your data is safe and can be swiftly restored — at anytime, by anyone, with one click.





Unmatched Cyber Platform: Unlike traditional solutions, we offer an unprecedented level of protection. Our commitment to safeguarding your business is unwavering.

Why CyberUSA Inc.?

Innovation: We are pioneers in merging cybersecurity and data recovery into a single, seamless solution built for anyone.





Peace of Mind: With our 99% protection, you can focus on growing your business without worrying about cyber threats.





Expertise: CyberUSA's CEO Hilton Sher and their SVP Steven Sher have over 30 years of tech and sales engineering experience, who understand the ever evolving threat landscape and tailor solutions to meet your specific needs.

At CyberUSA, we know protecting your company data, monetary assets and maintaining your reputation is becoming harder to achieve. That is why we offer a full blown suite of integrated protect and data recovery. Cyber threats stand won't know what hit them !

Quotes from CyberUSA's Leadership:

"We are thrilled to introduce a game-changing solution that empowers businesses to thrive in a secure digital environment. Our commitment to innovation and protection sets us apart." .

" If you ever find yourself in a cyber incident- you're assured business will be back up and running that very same day"

—Hilton Sher, CEO of CyberUSA.

"Our goal is to fully protect our clients cyber environment using our Supercharged-Platform, One-Click Recovery Cyber agent."

"Systems can be breached no matter the cybersecurity measures - it's what happens afterwards that hurt businesses most. Back up & disaster recovery with Ransom & Monetary protection is our answer."

—Steven Sher, SVP of CyberUSA

About CyberUSA:

CyberUSA, is a forward-thinking cybersecurity company located in Los Angeles. They are strictly dedicated to revolutionizing the way businesses protect their digital & monetary assets, along with maintaining their reputation. Our mission is to empower organizations with cutting-edge solutions that combine security, resilience, and peace of mind.

