Coming Soon! Taliware to Unveil Cordoba L2™ Blockchain API with Patented Cryptocopygraphy™ for One-Touch Copyright Protection of Digital Assets

Key Features of Cordoba L2 Include:

One-Click Creation: Users can create NFTs without any technical knowledge, eliminating the complexity traditionally associated with blockchain technology.

Secure and Reliable: Built on a robust blockchain framework, the Cordoba L2 API guarantees the security and authenticity of each NFT created.

"Our goal is democratizing the NFT creation process," said Tarik Tali, CEO of Taliware. "We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to participate in the digital economy, and our one-touch API makes that possible. Whether you're an artist, a musician, or a brand, you can now create and monetize NFTs without the technical hurdles."

The launch of Cordoba L2 marks a significant milestone in Taliware's mission to empower creators and innovators in the digital space. As NFTs continue to reshape the landscape of digital ownership, Taliware is committed to providing tools that foster creativity and economic opportunity.

About Taliware:

Taliware is led by a distinguished multi-national team of academics, computer scientists, and engineers. Taliware continuously pursues technological innovations that enhance operational efficiency and deliver stunning user experiences. Biombeat™ its flagship product, is a secure heart-centric biometric API designed for ECG-ready smartwatches. Biombeat provides persistent identity and geolocation verification, when operating on an ESG-capable smartwatch.

Taliware's new Cordoba L2™ revolutionizes digital provenance, content authentication, and photo ownership with in-camera blockchain technology. Cordoba L2 provides a streamlined on-blockchain image authentication API for OEMs to integrate into digital consumer smartphones, and digital cameras, enabling one-click image copyright and proof of ownership. Cordoba L2 makes the world's first fully integrated NFT cameras possible. Cordoba L2 ensures authenticity and traceability, creating a more transparent and trustworthy digital ecosystem for creators, businesses, and consumers. Founded in 2010, Taliware is a privately held corporation headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information or to test Cordoba L2, visit taliware.com.

