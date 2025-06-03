Coming to Washington DC - The Nova Music Festival Exhibition: October 7th 06:29 AM - The Moment Music Stood Still

Since the tragic events of October 7th, 2023, the Nova community has been standing strong as a symbol of light, unity, and the unwavering human spirit. In a time when these values are more vital than ever, we are honored to bring this message to Washington, DC. Post this

The recent antisemitic murder of two young Israeli diplomats outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, and the steady rise of antisemitism in the U.S., underscore the need for the DC community to bear witness and commemorate the lives lost.

WHEN: Opens to the public June 14 - July 6, 2025

Sat-Thurs 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: Gallery Place, 713 7TH ST NW, Washington DC, 20001

WHO: Nova Festival Survivors and Returned Hostages in attendance

Nova Exhibition Founders: Omri Sassi, Ofir Amir, Yagil Rimoni, Yoni Feingold

Creator, Director & Art Director: Reut Feingold

Thousands of music and arts fans gathered to celebrate life and music in Re'im, Israel at the Nova Music Festival. On Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 6:29 AM, the peaceful music festival was brutally attacked by thousands of Hamas terrorists invading Israel. They murdered over 1,200 people, including 411 festival attendees, and abducted over 250 people of various nationalities and religions, 44 of whom were innocent civilians from the Nova Music Festival.

The dream of the Nova Festival did not die at the massacre.

The Nova Music Festival founders have turned their grief into conceiving a wide and in-depth remembrance, created and directed by Reut Feingold.

The organizers joined with partners Scooter Braun, Joe Teplow, and Josh Kadden, to bring the exhibit to North America. Over 400,000 people have come to bear witness at the commemorative installation displayed in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Buenos Aires, and Toronto, including elected officials including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Francis Suarez, Mayor Karen Bass, and members of the sports and entertainment industries, including Jessica Alba, Octavia Spencer, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Cindy Crawford, Katie Couric, Jimmy Butler, and Jermaine Dupri.

Now, the exhibition's forensic evidence and raw emotional impact is coming to the nation's capital to show the world's most powerful lawmakers, diplomats, and regulators the tragic remains of a terrorized celebration of innocent dance and music.

The Nova Exhibition is a sacred space resonating with the weight of the memories of both victims and survivors, enveloped by remnants salvaged from the festival grounds— scorched cars, bullet-riddled bathroom stalls, and personal belongings all left behind.

The Nova Exhibition thanks the Metropolitan Police Department for the security support that will be provided to safeguard this sacred space and visitors.

Reut Feingold, Creator, Director & Art Director of The Nova Festival Exhibition: "Washington, DC is not the first stop of the exhibition, but for me, presenting it here—in the heart of the capital of the free world, where decisions are made that shape the future of humanity—gives it a particularly profound and meaningful resonance."

Ofir Amir and Omri Sassi, Founders and Producers of the Nova Music Festival: "Since the tragic events of October 7th, 2023, the Nova community has been standing strong as a symbol of light, unity, and the unwavering human spirit. In a time when these values are more vital than ever, we are honored to bring this message to Washington, DC. The overwhelming response to the exhibition in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Toronto affirmed the deep need for spaces of remembrance, healing, and hope. We are grateful to our partners in DC, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, whose support has made our Exhibit's next chapter possible. It is our sincere hope that all who walk through the exhibition will carry forward its light and meaning."

Nova Festival survivors and returned hostages will be in attendance to share their first-hand testimonies as witnesses and victims of the atrocities of the October 7th terrorist attacks. We will not stand silent.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to The Tribe of Nova Foundation, an initiative that supports mental health treatment for the victims and families of the October 7th massacre. Be a part of the Nova healing journey. Donate here.

Media Inquiries + Interview Requests, please contact:

For security reasons, advance press RSVPs are required to: Red Banyan at [email protected]

Hi-res images can be downloaded here and here.

Media Contact

Caroline Nesbit, Nova Exhibition, (954) 379-2115, [email protected], www.novaexhibition.com

SOURCE Nova Exhibition