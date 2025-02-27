Coming to Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West on February 28th… Academy Award-Winning Actor Kevin Costner to Receive "Western Spirit Award"

"Kevin Costner's passion for the West both personally and professionally truly exemplifies the mission of the Museum and its reverence for the spirit, stories and artifacts that embody this time period in American history," said Todd Bankofier, CEO of Western Spirit. Post this

The internationally acclaimed actor, writer, producer, director, community activist and philanthropist, Kevin Costner, will be accepting the award at the February 28th gala, which will also include a VIP "Meet and Greet" for sponsors, a moderated Q&A, a VIP Dinner by M Culinary, a standing-room-only Garden Party by Creative Hands Cuisine including featured spirits by LIQUID Caterers, Bourbon & Bones

and One Handsome Bastard, and a silent and live auction for guests hosted by Auctioneer Kelee Lee Walton in support of the museum and its mission to preserve the rich history of the West.

"This will be a momentous occasion not just for Western Spirit, but for the City of Scottsdale as well," said Lisa Borowsky, Mayor for the City of Scottsdale. "We are the 'West's Most Western Town' and I could not think of someone so well-ingrained and supportive of the spirit of the West more so than Kevin Costner."

Few tickets remain for a reserved garden table which seats 10 ($11,000/table), as well as a limited number of standing-room-only garden party tickets ($1,000/person), both of which can be purchased at www.westernspirit.org/costner.

Items that will be up for auction for both in-person attendees and virtual bidders (download the absentee bidder form here), include:

A painting of Kevin Costner (pictured right), titled Spirit of the West, by the French-American painter Mark Maggiori , who is famous for his depictions of the American West.

, who is famous for his depictions of the American West. A Greeley Hat Works Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Stetson styled hat autographed by Kevin Costner

A Martin X Series Acoustic Guitar with accompanying case, autographed by Kevin Costner

A three-night stay at Castle Hot Springs – Arizona's first wellness resort – with private return transportation via helicopter to Scottsdale Airpark

All proceeds benefit the Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West.

In regard to the sculpture created for the Western Spirit Award, artist Herb Mignery stated, "I titled the sculpture 'Holdin' Denim to Leather' as it comes from my father who, as I left for my daily horseback patrols on our ranch, would comment 'Keep your denim to leather.' In other words, it was a long way home, and boots ain't made for walking. I have always adopted it as a cowboy's version of the old Irish blessing, "May the wind always be at your back" and I am honored to be involved in this momentous occasion for Western Spirit."

