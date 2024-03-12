Comm100 Acquires Atando Technologies' Credit Union Portfolio to Strengthen Market Position and Commitment

Comm100 has acquired the Credit Union book of business from Atando Technologies, marking a strategic and significant milestone in Comm100's commitment to the Credit Union market.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comm100, a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement software, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Credit Union book of business from Atando Technologies. This strategic move not only marks a significant milestone in Comm100's growth journey, but also reaffirms its continuing commitment to the Credit Union market.

With this acquisition, Comm100 extends its portfolio within the financial services sector, leveraging its long-standing partnership with Atando Technologies. The consolidation includes a diverse range of credit unions, further demonstrating Comm100's investment in and dedication to the sector. Comm100 is committed to bringing additional resources, expertise, and leading omnichannel technology to meet and exceed the evolving needs of its Credit Union clients.

Clients of the acquired Credit Union book can look forward to enhanced support and an expanded suite of services from Comm100. Each client has been assigned a dedicated Account Manager and Customer Success Manager (CSM) to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the high standards of service excellence these clients have come to expect. The integration will also include continued regular reporting and personalized support to address any concerns.

"We are extremely excited to be acquiring Atando's Credit Union portfolio", explained Tony Sandhu, VP of Global Customer Success at Comm100. "We've been partners with Atando since 2019 and this is a great opportunity for us to deepen our direct expertise within the Credit Union market."

