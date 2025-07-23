In business since 1997, No other company in the industry is better situated to provide the stability mature enterprises require from PostgreSQL Post this

With PgLTS, Command Prompt leads the market by providing ongoing expert support, risk mitigation, and the option of upgrade planning for EOL versions. This enables clients to secure their environment, reduce internal pressure, and align upgrade timing with company priorities, knowing expert support is in place.

PgLTS extends the standard five-year PostgreSQL community support cycle by providing up to three additional years, offering a total of up to eight years of comprehensive support. It includes CVE back patching and 100% PostgreSQL code, producing continued performance for EOL versions and long term FedRAMP compliance support.

When it comes to data, nothing is more important than security and stability. Command Prompt focuses on those two priorities when delivering PgLTS. They recognize the need for straightforward communication, understandable policies, and honest ROI. Command Prompt provides the software and database support so you can focus on what is important to your business.

