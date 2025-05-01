Commemorative Activities for the 55th Earth Day Held in 55 Regions at Home and Abroad… The Shining Passion of a Civil Volunteer Organization

"Out of love for our country, our people, and the environment, we began this volunteer work. Many people joined in these actions to protect the environment, and through this, we felt we were truly moving toward a better future." Post this

These activities aimed to raise public awareness of environmental issues and lead practical efforts for improvement.

Volunteers took the lead in a wide range of programs, from direct environmental cleanups to interactive events for public participation. Programs included environmental cleanups, tree planting, upcycling experiences, children's drawing contests, and exhibitions—about 23 programs in total.

In celebration of the 55th Earth Day, activities were held in 55 regions worldwide. In Korea, the events took place in 23 regions, including Gangnam, Dongjak, and Seongdong in Seoul, and Seongnam, Suwon, Osan, Icheon, Pyeongtaek, and Hanam in Gyeonggi Province. Internationally, events were held in 32 regions, including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. in the U.S., Tijuana in Mexico, Burnaby in Canada, and Silang in the Philippines.

These efforts were met with enthusiastic support from local communities. In Musamba, Kenya, activities by Shincheonji Volunteer Group's Global 1 Kenya Branch led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between two organizations to collaborate on various volunteer efforts for community development.

Among all activities, the most frequently conducted was *plogging*—a combination of jogging and litter collection. During the campaign period, the Seoul•Southern Gyeonggi•Overseas Association walked approximately 121 kilometers and collected around 12,931 liters of trash.

An estimated 2,972 people participated in the volunteer efforts. Volunteers expressed a renewed sense of the importance of environmental protection, saying they personally experienced how small actions can lead to big changes. They also pledged to continue participating and practicing environmental stewardship.

Kim Soo-yeon (24, female), a resident of Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, shared, "I often see cigarette butts littering the paths I walk, which always bothered me, so I decided to participate in hopes of making things a bit cleaner. Local shopkeepers encouraged us and greeted us warmly, making it a heartwarming experience."

Kim Ji-beom (male), a volunteer from Seongdong District in Seoul, said, "I was saddened by the thought that the Earth can't breathe, and I wanted to help, even if only in a small way. Walking, talking, and picking up trash with other volunteers was a great way to care for both health and the environment. I now plan to look for more activities I can do with friends and commit to them regularly."

President Lee Gi-Won of the Seoul•Southern Gyeonggi•Overseas Association stated, "Out of love for our country, our people, and the environment, we began this volunteer work. Many people joined in these actions to protect the environment, and through this, we felt we were truly moving toward a better future."

He added, "We plan to carry out more diverse volunteer activities to drive sustainable change. We will do our best to work with local communities not only to protect the environment but also to create a positive impact across various fields. We hope more people will join us."

