CommentBuddy.ai Launches Chrome Extension with AI-Powered Commenting Features

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an era where 3.6 billion people are active on social media, standing out and effectively engaging with others can be a challenge. CommentBuddy.ai aims to address this issue with the launch of its new Chrome Extension. This Multi-Platform Comment AI Assistant provides users with AI-powered tools to create compelling comments across various digital platforms, enhancing online engagement.

The CommentBuddy.ai Chrome Extension offers intuitive AI capabilities that help users craft engaging comments tailored to each platform's context. The extension automatically reads the post text and author on supported platforms, making it easier for CommentBuddy.ai to create relevant and contextual comment suggestions. By simplifying the process of creating high-quality comments, the extension empowers users to more effectively connect with their audience and build a stronger online presence.

"Writing engaging comments on larger profiles is one of the best free methods to gain awareness for your product or (personal) brand. CommentBuddy.ai makes it super easy to scale that strategy." — John Adam (Marketing Agency Owner)

Enhancing Online Engagement

The CommentBuddy.ai Chrome Extension offers features designed to enhance the commenting process. It provides customizable templates and intelligent suggestions tailored to each platform's context, saving users time and effort while maintaining high-quality engagement.

CommentBuddy.ai generates multiple comment suggestions for each post, allowing users to choose, edit, and customize their responses before posting. For unsupported platforms, users can simply highlight any text on a page and paste it into the extension's 'post input' field with a single click, making it easy to engage with content across the web.

The extension is designed to be intuitive and accessible, ensuring that users of all backgrounds can improve their online presence and build meaningful connections with their audience.

Privacy and Security

CommentBuddy.ai operates with strict adherence to data protection regulations and employs robust encryption measures to safeguard users' information.

The Chrome Extension only reads website data when the user has actively clicked on the extension or has it open, ensuring that users have full control over when their browsing data is accessed. CommentBuddy.ai is committed to maintaining user privacy and transparency in its data practices.

Features

CommentBuddy.ai's Chrome Extension includes an easy-to-use, modern interface and a persona manager, which allows users to manage multiple personas with customizable prompts and access to a variety of AI models. The extension allows users to customize each prompt with a field for further instructions, giving them greater control over the AI-generated comments and ensuring they can tailor their engagement to their specific goals.

CEO's Statement

"CommentBuddy.ai was created to enable small brands and businesses to amplify their reach and grow their following. The extension allows users to leverage the reach of others through impactful comments, becoming a strategy for growth," said Sassan Siamak, CEO of CommentBuddy.ai.

Pricing and Availability

CommentBuddy.ai's Chrome Extension will be available for download starting Monday, March 18th, 2024. The extension offers a limited free plan and a 3-day free trial for its paid plans.

The following subscription plans will be available:

Basic Plan: $9 per month (or $90 per year, with 2 months free)

per month (or per year, with 2 months free) Pro Plan: $19 per month (or $190 per year, with 2 months free)

per month (or per year, with 2 months free) Agency Plan: $49 per month (or $490 per year, with 2 months free)

More information about the features included in each pricing plan and the free trial is available at commentbuddy.ai/pricing.

A 1-minute video demo of CommentBuddy.ai in action is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGB92lAPwS0 and high-resolution screenshots are available at https://commentbuddy.ai.

About CommentBuddy.ai

CommentBuddy.ai is a provider of AI-powered commenting assistance solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals and small businesses to engage more effectively online. The company focuses on simplifying the process of creating high-quality, impactful comments across various digital platforms while prioritizing user experience, privacy, and innovation.

